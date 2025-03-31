JAC Motors announced on Monday it will soon boost its SA model line-up with the advanced new T9 PHEV double-cab bakkie.
Merging punchy performance with reduced running costs, the flagship offering pairs a 160kW/370Nm 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with dual electric motors, one on each axle. Juiced by a 31.2kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack, the front motor produces 60kW/150Nm while the rear is good for 70kW/150Nm. With their powers combined, you're looking at a claimed total output of 290kW and 670Nm of peak torque.
Plugged into a high-output DC fast charger, JAC said the T9 PHEV's battery pack will take a full charge in 85 minutes. Connected to a home AC charger it will take four hours and 30 minutes.
Sporting a multi-link rigid axle rear suspension and electronic differential locks on both axles, the T9 PHEV should offer impressive off-road ability and, with a braked towing mass of 3,500kg, enough oomph to haul around horse boxes, trailers and caravans.
Expect an impressive amount of features to be bundled in as standard, including JAC's advanced driver assistance system that avails departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition and a driver monitor system.
"We're excited to offer motorists an alternative to traditional double-cab bakkies with our expanding T-Series line-up," said JAC Motors South Africa CEO Karl-Heinz Göbel.
"The new T9 PHEV is our first green energy lifestyle bakkie, with the battery-electric T9 also nearing readiness for local market introduction."
Further details about the T9 PHEV will be shared closer to its launch, scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.
New JAC T9 PHEV double-cab bakkie to land in Mzansi soon
Image: Supplied
