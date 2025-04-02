New Models

Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom celebrates Sakura season

02 April 2025 - 15:55 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The commission features restrained Crystal over Arctic White bodywork.
The commission features restrained Crystal over Arctic White bodywork.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the spectacular new Phantom Cherry Blossom, a custom-built Phantom Extended commissioned by a discerning Japanese client.

Inspired by Japan’s Sakura (cherry blossom) season and the tradition of Hanami — where people gather to admire the fleeting blooms — the British luxury carmaker says the vehicle is a tribute 'the ephemeral nature of life and the beauty of transience.'

The commission was initiated three years ago, with Rolls-Royce artisans working closely with the client to bring their vision to life. The interior features intricate embroidery that recreates the experience of sitting beneath a blossoming cherry tree.

The elaborate headliner required more than 250,000 stitches.
The elaborate headliner required more than 250,000 stitches.
Image: Supplied

The Starlight Headliner showcases an embroidered branch with delicate flowers, while a cascading petal design extends across the Privacy Suite partition and rear door panels. Rolls-Royce said the embroidery alone took over six months to complete, with the headliner requiring more than 250,000 stitches.

A standout innovation in this design is the marque’s first-ever use of three-dimensional embroidery, allowing individual cherry blossom petals to be sculpted and arranged by hand for added depth and texture. The theme continues with a falling petal motif inside the bespoke umbrellas concealed within the doors.

Externally, a hand-painted coachline on the Crystal over Arctic White bodywork subtly incorporates cherry blossom imagery.

Hand-painted coachline incorporates a subtle cherry blossom motif.
Hand-painted coachline incorporates a subtle cherry blossom motif.
Image: Supplied

READ MORE:

Haas F1 team to run cherry blossom livery at Japanese Grand Prix

The Haas F1 team will debut a bespoke cherry blossom livery at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, celebrating the country’s famed Sakura ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Lamborghini Temerario completes all-hybrid range

Temerario ditches V10 for a V8 hybrid.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Aston Martin unveils new Vanquish Volante — its most powerful drop-top ever

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.2l V12 engine making 614kW and 1,000Nm of torque, it claims the crown as the most potent open top series production ...
Motoring
1 week ago

New Renault 5 Turbo 3E offers scorching electric performance

The new Renault 5 Turbo 3E is an electric hot-hatch with serious attitude. Described by the French carmaker as 'a beast of a car built for rallying, ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. French Grand Prix confirmed on MotoGP calendar until 2031 Motorsport
  2. Verstappen says goodbye 'for now' to Honda Motorsport
  3. Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom celebrates Sakura season New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Exter Reviews
  5. Tsunoda gears up for a special Suzuka home race Motorsport

Latest Videos

Godongwana wants ANC to ‘draw line in sand’ as budget passes
Key sectors brace for tariffs ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day' | REUTERS