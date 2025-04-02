The Starlight Headliner showcases an embroidered branch with delicate flowers, while a cascading petal design extends across the Privacy Suite partition and rear door panels. Rolls-Royce said the embroidery alone took over six months to complete, with the headliner requiring more than 250,000 stitches.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom celebrates Sakura season
Image: Supplied
Rolls-Royce has unveiled the spectacular new Phantom Cherry Blossom, a custom-built Phantom Extended commissioned by a discerning Japanese client.
Inspired by Japan’s Sakura (cherry blossom) season and the tradition of Hanami — where people gather to admire the fleeting blooms — the British luxury carmaker says the vehicle is a tribute 'the ephemeral nature of life and the beauty of transience.'
The commission was initiated three years ago, with Rolls-Royce artisans working closely with the client to bring their vision to life. The interior features intricate embroidery that recreates the experience of sitting beneath a blossoming cherry tree.
Image: Supplied
The Starlight Headliner showcases an embroidered branch with delicate flowers, while a cascading petal design extends across the Privacy Suite partition and rear door panels. Rolls-Royce said the embroidery alone took over six months to complete, with the headliner requiring more than 250,000 stitches.
A standout innovation in this design is the marque’s first-ever use of three-dimensional embroidery, allowing individual cherry blossom petals to be sculpted and arranged by hand for added depth and texture. The theme continues with a falling petal motif inside the bespoke umbrellas concealed within the doors.
Externally, a hand-painted coachline on the Crystal over Arctic White bodywork subtly incorporates cherry blossom imagery.
Image: Supplied
