New Models

Hyundai Insteroid debuts as gaming-inspired EV concept

Steroid-boosted concept aims to ignite motorsport passion for electric car age

03 April 2025 - 09:54
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The wide and angry-looking Insteroid concept car is based on the new Hyundai Inster subcompact electric crossover SUV.
The wide and angry-looking Insteroid concept car is based on the new Hyundai Inster subcompact electric crossover SUV.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled a radical Insteroid design concept car. It is based on the Hyundai Inster subcompact electric vehicle (EV) the South Korean company launched in June 2024, followed by the more rugged Inster Cross in October. The Hyundai Inster is a top-three finalist for the 2025 World Car of the year contest.

The Insteroid was crafted in secrecy and revealed at a “night garage party” on April 1 to media and content creators in Seoul, where a variety of electronic games, including a time attack game developed by Hyundai, were enjoyed. It is a mutation that merges gaming influences, an electric drivetrain and extensive customisation to captivate and show a younger generation of drivers what a sporty EV can become.

A widened body and wheel arch air vents, track-optimised wheels, and a prominent wing spoiler and diffuser characterise the white and orange concept.
A widened body and wheel arch air vents, track-optimised wheels, and a prominent wing spoiler and diffuser characterise the white and orange concept.
Image: Supplied

A widened body and wheel arch air vents, track-optimised wheels and a prominent wing spoiler and diffuser characterise the white and orange concept. The stripped-down interior features 3D knit fabrics crafted from recycled yarns, a message grid, bucket seats, a roll cage and a specialised instrument cluster. It produces an exclusive EV soundscape on the move.

A Drift mode is also integrated, while playful details include a Beat House sound system. Hyundai has also created a reflective race suit with prominent “Insteroid” lettering to co-ordinate the horse and rider.

The pared-back interior with exclusive instrumentation is a futuristic racer’s delight.
The pared-back interior with exclusive instrumentation is a futuristic racer’s delight.
Image: Supplied

“Insteroid is a celebration of pure fun — a journey where we explored new ways to ignite emotion and imagination in every detail,” said Simon Loasby, senior vice-president of Hyundai Design Centre.

The concept car will be showcased from April 3 to 13 at the Seoul Mobility Show. Additionally, Hyundai Motor revealed the Insteroid Kart, which will be released later as a powerful tool in Kartrider Rush+.

READ MORE:

Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom celebrates Sakura season

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the spectacular new Phantom Cherry Blossom, a custom-built Phantom Extended commissioned by a discerning Japanese client.
Motoring
23 hours ago

New BMW R 12 G/S debuts as a retro adventure bike

BMW Motorrad has launched the R 12 G/S as a retro styled adventure bike with off-road capability.
Motoring
1 day ago

Changan set for SA comeback with expansive new model range

Changan Automobile is returning to South Africa in 2025 after more than a decade, with two brands and a line-up of up to 10 models.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Does the new turbocharged Jeep Wrangler make the cut? Reviews
  2. WATCH | Can you buy a fuel-efficient used car for R50,000? Features
  3. Norris says McLaren have F1's best car and driver lineup Motorsport
  4. Hyundai Insteroid debuts as gaming-inspired EV concept New Models
  5. Tsunoda determined to prove his worth at Red Bull Motorsport

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘Locked’ in psychological horror, more of ‘Steinheist’, plus song ...
European shares sink as Trump's tariffs escalate trade war | REUTERS