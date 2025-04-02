Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled a radical Insteroid design concept car. It is based on the Hyundai Inster subcompact electric vehicle (EV) the South Korean company launched in June 2024, followed by the more rugged Inster Cross in October. The Hyundai Inster is a top-three finalist for the 2025 World Car of the year contest.
The Insteroid was crafted in secrecy and revealed at a “night garage party” on April 1 to media and content creators in Seoul, where a variety of electronic games, including a time attack game developed by Hyundai, were enjoyed. It is a mutation that merges gaming influences, an electric drivetrain and extensive customisation to captivate and show a younger generation of drivers what a sporty EV can become.
Hyundai Insteroid debuts as gaming-inspired EV concept
Steroid-boosted concept aims to ignite motorsport passion for electric car age
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
A widened body and wheel arch air vents, track-optimised wheels and a prominent wing spoiler and diffuser characterise the white and orange concept. The stripped-down interior features 3D knit fabrics crafted from recycled yarns, a message grid, bucket seats, a roll cage and a specialised instrument cluster. It produces an exclusive EV soundscape on the move.
A Drift mode is also integrated, while playful details include a Beat House sound system. Hyundai has also created a reflective race suit with prominent “Insteroid” lettering to co-ordinate the horse and rider.
Image: Supplied
“Insteroid is a celebration of pure fun — a journey where we explored new ways to ignite emotion and imagination in every detail,” said Simon Loasby, senior vice-president of Hyundai Design Centre.
The concept car will be showcased from April 3 to 13 at the Seoul Mobility Show. Additionally, Hyundai Motor revealed the Insteroid Kart, which will be released later as a powerful tool in Kartrider Rush+.
