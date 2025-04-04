Mercedes-AMG this week introduced the CLE 53 4Matic+ Limited Edition. Available in coupé and cabriolet body styles, this exclusive new variant elevates the standard car's style and performance with bespoke design elements and premium equipment packages.
The coupé commands attention with matte Manufaktur Graphite Grey Magno paint, accented by a bold AMG logo and yellow highlights. It rides on 20" forged lightweight alloy wheels with yellow rim flanges, housing sporty grey brake calipers.
Standard features include the AMG Night Package Exterior, AMG Night Package II, AMG Styling Package and AMG Dynamic Plus Package, all reinforcing its aggressive stance.
Mercedes-AMG unveils exclusive CLE 53 4Matic+ Limited Edition
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The cabriolet distinguishes itself with matte Manufaktur Spectral Blue Magno paint, an AMG logo and black/blue accents. While it shares the cross-spoke alloy wheels of the coupé, its polished finish adds an extra touch of sophistication.
Exclusive cabriolet details include a silver chrome fuel-filler cap with AMG lettering and black design elements. Standard equipment comprises the AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I, AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package II and AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
Image: Supplied
Inside, both models feature AMG Performance seats — the coupé upholstered in black leather with yellow contrast stitching, while the cabriolet opts for white leather with black accents. Carbon-fibre trim, colour-coded floor mats and illuminated doorsill panels (yellow for the coupé, white for the cabriolet) further enhance the cabin’s exclusivity.
Each Limited Edition model comes with a custom AMG indoor car cover, crafted with a tear-resistant synthetic fibre exterior and a soft, anti-static flannel inner lining to ensure protection in storage.
Image: Supplied
Power is provided by a 3.0l six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine making 330kW and 560Nm of torque (600Nm with temporary overboost). This is fed to a fully variable all-wheel drive system via a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The CLE 53 4Matic+ Limited Edition will launch internationally in July, with orders available until May 2026.
