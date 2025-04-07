New Models

BYD launches Denza premium brand in Europe

07 April 2025 - 16:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Denza sales in Europe will start at the end of the year with the EV version of its 745kW Z9 GT sport wagon, and with a hybrid version in early 2026.
Denza sales in Europe will start at the end of the year with the EV version of its 745kW Z9 GT sport wagon, and with a hybrid version in early 2026.
Image: JustAnotherCarDesigner / Wikimedia Commons

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD on Monday launched its premium Denza brand in Europe, aiming to support its expansion in the region and compete with top-end German manufacturers such as BMW and Mercedes.

BYD sold more than 4.2-million vehicles globally last year, with more than 90% of them in China. Sales of Denza — once a 50:50 joint venture with Mercedes and now fully owned by BYD — accounted for just more than 3% of the group's total sales.

The group's special adviser for Europe, Alfredo Altavilla, said Denza would be the technological forerunner for the group.

“It will anticipate tech features that will later appear on BYD brand cars,” he said after the presentation at Milan's Design Week, also attended by executive vice-president Stella Li.

BYD in 2024 had a 2.8% share of the European EV market, after introducing hybrid vehicles to help expand its reach.

Denza sales in the region will start at the end of the year with the EV version of its 745kW Z9 GT sport wagon, and with a hybrid version in early 2026.

The group did not give further details of its commercial strategy and product plans for Europe. The price of the first model, still undisclosed, will exceed the highest car price in BYD's current European range of €72,000 (R1,533,699).

The Denza range will also include, from the end of this year, the D9 van, while two off-road vehicles could be added in the future, Altavilla said.

“The aim is to make Denza a full-liner premium brand,” he said, adding it targets both traditional premium clients and younger customers, who have a particular interest in technology.

The Denza models will be manufactured and exported from China despite BYD planning to start production at its first European plant, in Hungary, in October.

A second BYD site in Turkey is expected to come on line in March 2026. When fully operational, they will have a total production capacity of 500,000 cars per year.

READ MORE

Audi holding vehicles in US ports due to car tariff

Volkswagen's Audi is holding its cars which arrived after April 2, when Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on car imports, in US ports, it said on ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Honda vice-president resigns after 'allegation of inappropriate conduct'

Honda said on Monday it had accepted the resignation of executive vice-president Shinji Aoyama which followed an allegation of inappropriate conduct ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

EU wants India to cut car tariffs — sources

The EU wants India to eliminate tariffs on car imports under a long-pending trade deal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is willing to ...
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Trump trade adviser rips Tesla's Musk over tariff stance news
  2. New Riddara RD6 electric bakkie coming to Mzansi in May New Models
  3. BYD launches Denza premium brand in Europe New Models
  4. Own an e-bike? Then you may soon need a licence to ride it news
  5. Audi holding vehicles in US ports due to car tariff news

Latest Videos

Banger | Bande-annonce officielle | Netflix
Mid-Century Modern | Official Trailer | Hulu