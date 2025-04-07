New Riddara RD6 electric bakkie coming to Mzansi in May

An electric one-tonne bakkie, the Riddara RD6, will be launched in South Africa in May.
It is being imported by the Pretoria-based Enviro Automotive Group to bolster its range of battery-electric vehicles, which includes the SRM, DFSK and Dayun brands. The Dayun S5 is the country’s cheapest EV.
Manufactured by Chinese carmaker Geely, the Riddara RD6 will be offered in 4x2 and 4x4 models both boasting a 73kWh battery, offering a claimed 424km range on a single charge. The 4x4 model has a dual-motor powertrain, delivering 315kW of power and 595Nm of torque for claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 190km/h.
The RD6 is designed for both everyday and off-road needs, featuring a spacious and versatile storage capacity and a one-tonne payload, says Gideon Wolfaardt, CEO of Enviro Automotive.
In addition to a 1,200l load bay it has 48l of storage capacity in the vehicle, along with a 70l front trunk. The towing capacity is 3,000kg.
Image: Supplied
Using a 110kW DC fast charger, the RD6 can be recharged in about 30 minutes. The battery can be used to discharge up to 6kW to power site equipment or household appliances.
The vehicle comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and an eight-year/200,000km battery warranty. After-care service and parts will be provided by Enviro Automotive for peace of mind motoring, says Wolfaardt.
Enviro Automotive also plans to launch an extended range 86kWh 4x4 Riddara RD6 model and a 63kWh 4x2 model in the near future.
The RD6 is 5,260mm in length which makes it marginally shorter than the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. It has a 220mm ground clearance and the 4x4 model has a four-wheel drive system that adapts to various terrains with smart torque distribution, and modes for mud, snow and off road.
It has a spacious and modern interior with a minimalist design and extensive digitisation, and a panoramic camera providing eyes on the surroundings.
Pricing and further details will be announced at next month’s launch.
