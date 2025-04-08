New Models

Refreshed Hyundai Tucson arrives in South Africa

Fourth generation available in three models and looks better than predecessors

08 April 2025 - 15:01 By Motoring Staff
The new Tucson sports a revised front apron and skid-plate.
Image: Supplied

The facelifted fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has landed in Mzansi, bringing with it updated styling, improved interior architecture and more up-to-date technology.

The exterior differentiates itself from the outgoing model with a sporty new front bumper and skid-plate design. The rear bumper benefits from a similar makeover. Other standout features include larger LED daytime running lights and fresh new alloy wheel designs. 

The rear bumper has also been refreshed.
Image: Supplied

The improved interior is home to a more substantial overhaul, with customers now able to enjoy dual 12" panoramic curved displays handling infotainment and instrument cluster duties. Other notable tweaks include a new steering wheel design, a revised HVAC control panel display and a floating-type centre console to enhance space and practicality. 

Three Tucson models are available from launch, starting with the 2.0 Premium. Riding on 18" alloy wheels, it comes with numerous standard features including inductive charging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, rear air conditioning vents, cruise control, reverse camera, front/rear park sensors, blind spot detection and artificial leather seats.

Dual 12" panoramic curved displays handle infotainment and instrument cluster duties.
Image: Supplied

Powering this entry-level variant is a 2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, good for 115kW and 192Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Next in line is the mid-tier Tucson 2.0 Executive model that ups the standard niceties list with a smart set of 19" alloy wheels, fully automatic climate control and electronically adjustable artificial leather front seats equipped with heating and ventilation.

The N Line model sits on a chunky set of 19" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Power is provided by the firm's proven 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine that delivers 137kW and 416Nm to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The flagship Tucson 2.0 N Line completes the range and offers standout styling cues such as a bespoke set of 19" N Line alloy wheels, body-colour wheel arches/side skirts and a glass panoramic sunroof. It also benefits from adaptive cruise control, artificial leather and suede seats with sporty red contrast stitching, as well as a host of additional active driver features. These include a pre-collision avoidance system, lane departure warning, lane follow assist, fatigue detection/driver attention warning and rear cross-traffic alert. 

Diesel models get an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Image: Supplied

The Tucson 2.0 N Line uses the same 137kW/416Nm turbodiesel engine as the Tucson 2.0 Executive, with power sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

Now available to order at Hyundai dealers, pricing for the new Tucson range is as follows:

  • 2.0 Premium: R559,900
  • 2.0D Executive: R709,900
  • 2.0D N Line AWD: R859,900

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.

