Bentley introduces High Performance Hybrid V8 for Continental GT and Flying Spur
Image: Supplied
Bentley has unveiled a new plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain for its Continental GT and Flying Spur models, expanding its electrified offering beneath the flagship Ultra Performance Hybrid.
Dubbed the High Performance Hybrid, this set-up pairs a 4.0l V8 petrol engine with a powerful electric motor integrated into the transmission. The combined system delivers an output of 500kW and 930Nm of torque — figures that exceed those of previous-generation models powered by Bentley’s now-retired W12 engine. In addition, the new hybrid offers a pure electric driving range of up to 80km.
Performance remains a hallmark of the brand. Bentley claims the Continental GT Ultra Performance Hybrid can accelerate from 0—100km/h in 3.7 seconds, while the Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur Ultra Performance Hybrid achieve the same sprint in 3.9 seconds.
Complementing the straight-line performance is Bentley’s advanced chassis system, which includes Dynamic Ride, rear-wheel steering and an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD). Drivers can tailor the experience through Comfort, Bentley and Sport modes.
Image: Supplied
Models configured with the Ultra Performance Hybrid drivetrain can be further personalised with a new Azure trim level, designed to emphasise elegant aesthetics and passenger wellbeing. For the Continental GT range, this trim includes a gloss black matrix grille with chrome surrounds and vertical vanes, a gloss black front splitter and a set of 22" bright machined Azure alloy wheels.
Inside, the cabin features 3D diamond-quilted seats and door panels, Azure logo embroidery on the headrests and open-pore crown-cut walnut veneer trim. Other highlights include wellness seating, illuminated Azure treadplates, contrast stitching and a suite of standard packages: Touring, Comfort and Lighting Specifications.
The Continental GT Coupé includes a panoramic sunroof, while the GT Convertible offers a neck warmer for enhanced comfort during open-top driving in cooler conditions. The Flying Spur Azure mirrors much of this specification, with additional features such as bright chrome lower grilles and rear wellness seating.
Pricing for the Bentley Continental GT Ultra Performance Hybrid starts at £202,400 (R5,135,926). Pricing for the Flying Spur Ultra Performance Hybrid will be confirmed later.
