New Smart #5 Brabus ups the performance amperage

09 April 2025 - 11:32 By Motoring Staff
With a total output of 475kW and all-wheel drive, Smart says the #5 Brabus will go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds with Launch Mode engaged.
Smart has presented a fruity version of its recently unveiled #5 mid-size electric SUV.

Designed to deliver punchy accelerative performance, the #5 Brabus sets itself apart from its regular siblings courtesy of a specially tuned 800V powertrain pairing two motors (one on each axle) to a 100kWh battery. With a total output of 475kW and all-wheel drive, Smart says the #5 Brabus will go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds with Launch Mode engaged.

This is complemented by a maximum driving range of up to 539km and ultra-fast DC charging of up to 400kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

Other features exclusive to this sporty flagship model include simulated engine sounds, 21" Brabus Monoblock Z wheels and red brake calipers. The interior is fitted with heated and ventilated front seats, microfibre upholstery with Dinamica accents, an Alcantara steering wheel with illuminated Brabus lettering and sports pedals. Finishing things off is a panoramic halo roof, a microfibre roof lining and Ambient Light+ lighting with 256 hues.

Smart confirmed that the new #5 Brabus will be available to order for UK customers starting from Q4 2025 with pricing to be announced later.

New Smart #5 is the brand's biggest car to date

Though no longer a player in the South African market, Smart is alive and kicking in other corners of the globe.
2 weeks ago

Refreshed Hyundai Tucson arrives in South Africa

The facelifted fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has landed in Mzansi, bringing with it updated styling, improved interior architecture and more ...
1 day ago

New JAC T9 PHEV double-cab bakkie to land in Mzansi soon

JAC Motors announced on Monday it will soon boost its SA model line-up with the advanced new T9 PHEV double-cab bakkie.
1 week ago
