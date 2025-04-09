Smart has presented a fruity version of its recently unveiled #5 mid-size electric SUV.
New Smart #5 Brabus ups the performance amperage
Image: Supplied
Smart has presented a fruity version of its recently unveiled #5 mid-size electric SUV.
Designed to deliver punchy accelerative performance, the #5 Brabus sets itself apart from its regular siblings courtesy of a specially tuned 800V powertrain pairing two motors (one on each axle) to a 100kWh battery. With a total output of 475kW and all-wheel drive, Smart says the #5 Brabus will go from 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds with Launch Mode engaged.
This is complemented by a maximum driving range of up to 539km and ultra-fast DC charging of up to 400kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.
Other features exclusive to this sporty flagship model include simulated engine sounds, 21" Brabus Monoblock Z wheels and red brake calipers. The interior is fitted with heated and ventilated front seats, microfibre upholstery with Dinamica accents, an Alcantara steering wheel with illuminated Brabus lettering and sports pedals. Finishing things off is a panoramic halo roof, a microfibre roof lining and Ambient Light+ lighting with 256 hues.
Smart confirmed that the new #5 Brabus will be available to order for UK customers starting from Q4 2025 with pricing to be announced later.
