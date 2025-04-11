New Models

New Mercedes-Benz Vito Select local pricing and specs

11 April 2025 - 15:24 By Motoring Staff
All Vito Select models feature a colour-coded bumper and chromed radiator grille.
Image: Supplied

The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Select launched in South Africa this week. 

Aimed at private customers looking for a blend of space, luxury and performance, this German load-lugger is offered in two distinctive trim levels.

Kicking off the range is the Mixto Select model that offers space for five passengers and 4.1m³ of boot space: enough to swallow up everything from mountain bikes, camping gear, groceries and luggage.

Flexible seating configuration allows the first row of seats to be turned to face the rear, creating a lounge-like experience.
Image: Supplied

Next up is the Tourer Select, offering seating for up to eight passengers. This makes it the perfect choice for large families or high-end shuttle services.

Adding to its appeal is a flexible seating configuration allowing the first row of seats to be turned to face the rear, creating a lounge-like experience in the back. Additionally the back row of seats can be removed, making room for up to five passengers with significantly more luggage space.

Spec levels are high, with both derivatives coming standard with a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

Customers can also look forward to wireless charging, a heated multifunction steering wheel, electric seat controls with a memory function, an electric tailgate and electric sliding side doors. All seats are upholstered in black artificial leather.

Both models boast a heated multifunction steering wheel.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz has also bundled in a suite of active safety features. Some of these include active lane keeping assist, attention assist, blind spot assist and cruise control.

For easy manoeuvring in tight spaces, the Parking Package packs a reversing camera and fully automatic parking capability. Press a button and it automatically detects suitable parking spaces at speeds below 35km/h, displaying them in a 3D view on the central screen. Once the driver selects their preferred spot, the system takes over, assisting with parking by handling the steering, acceleration and braking affording drivers a stress-free experience.

Power on both models is provided by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 140kW and 440Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. 

Electric sliding side doors aid with ingress/egress. Customers can choose from eight colour options and a choice of 17" or 20" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

Pricing 

  • Mercedes-Benz Vito Mixto Select: R1,264,200
  • Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer Select: R1,360,000

Group motoring editor Denis Droppa attended the new Mercedes-Benz Vito Select media launch on April 10 to 11. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.

