Next up is the Tourer Select, offering seating for up to eight passengers. This makes it the perfect choice for large families or high-end shuttle services.
Adding to its appeal is a flexible seating configuration allowing the first row of seats to be turned to face the rear, creating a lounge-like experience in the back. Additionally the back row of seats can be removed, making room for up to five passengers with significantly more luggage space.
Spec levels are high, with both derivatives coming standard with a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.
Customers can also look forward to wireless charging, a heated multifunction steering wheel, electric seat controls with a memory function, an electric tailgate and electric sliding side doors. All seats are upholstered in black artificial leather.
New Mercedes-Benz Vito Select local pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
The new Mercedes-Benz Vito Select launched in South Africa this week.
Aimed at private customers looking for a blend of space, luxury and performance, this German load-lugger is offered in two distinctive trim levels.
Kicking off the range is the Mixto Select model that offers space for five passengers and 4.1m³ of boot space: enough to swallow up everything from mountain bikes, camping gear, groceries and luggage.
Image: Supplied
Next up is the Tourer Select, offering seating for up to eight passengers. This makes it the perfect choice for large families or high-end shuttle services.
Adding to its appeal is a flexible seating configuration allowing the first row of seats to be turned to face the rear, creating a lounge-like experience in the back. Additionally the back row of seats can be removed, making room for up to five passengers with significantly more luggage space.
Spec levels are high, with both derivatives coming standard with a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen MBUX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.
Customers can also look forward to wireless charging, a heated multifunction steering wheel, electric seat controls with a memory function, an electric tailgate and electric sliding side doors. All seats are upholstered in black artificial leather.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has also bundled in a suite of active safety features. Some of these include active lane keeping assist, attention assist, blind spot assist and cruise control.
For easy manoeuvring in tight spaces, the Parking Package packs a reversing camera and fully automatic parking capability. Press a button and it automatically detects suitable parking spaces at speeds below 35km/h, displaying them in a 3D view on the central screen. Once the driver selects their preferred spot, the system takes over, assisting with parking by handling the steering, acceleration and braking affording drivers a stress-free experience.
Power on both models is provided by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 140kW and 440Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
Image: Supplied
Pricing
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa attended the new Mercedes-Benz Vito Select media launch on April 10 to 11. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
READ MORE:
Refreshed Hyundai Tucson arrives in South Africa
New Riddara RD6 electric bakkie coming to Mzansi in May
New BYD Shark launched as South Africa's most potent bakkie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos