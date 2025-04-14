Evolved Toyota GR Yaris is stronger, better and more aerodynamic

Toyota has upgraded its GR Yaris again. After last year's revamp, the Japanese carmaker is now offering its sensational little hot hatchback with a host of beefed-up components for increased service life and all-round better driving performance.

Chief among these is the eight-speed Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, which Toyota says now benefits from improved gear selection control during sporty driving. Downshifts using the steering wheel paddles are shorter and more responsive, while upshifts made near the engine's redline are apparently more direct. Automatic GR Yaris models further benefit from a far more generously-sized foot rest.