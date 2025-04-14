DFSK South Africa has launched a new all-electric version of its practical C35 panel van.
The 1.5l petrol engine is replaced by a permanent magnet synchronous motor juiced by a 38.6kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. Maximum output is rated at 60kW and 200Nm of torque, while top speed is limited to 100km/h. On a full charge DFSK says the EC35 offers a maximum driving range of up to 240km. Plugged into a rapid DC charger the battery will go from 0-80% charge in one hour. Using an AC charger you're looking at six.
Measuring 2,570mm long, 1,630mm wide and 1,270mm tall, DFSK says the 1,520kg EC35 boasts a generous 4.8m³ cargo bay that is accessible via two sliding side doors and a single upwards opening rear door. The vehicle's maximum payload is rated at 1,015kg.
New DFSK EC35 electric panel van pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin you'll find many standard features including air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity with voice control, a reverse camera and parking sensors, 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration, remote central locking and keyless entry. While the driver benefits from an airbag, the passenger does not.
Now available to order from DFSK dealers, the EC35 is priced at R550,000 excluding VAT. This includes a three-year/60,000km warranty and five-year traction battery warranty.
