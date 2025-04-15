New Models

Get Lost Project Safari is a reimagined Elise S1 fit for any adventure

Suddenly all those countless 911 Safari builds seem a little bit passé

15 April 2025 - 16:28 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
What could be more fun that a lightweight Elise S1 reimagined for off-road use?
What could be more fun that a lightweight Elise S1 reimagined for off-road use?
Image: Supplied

Get Lost is a new UK-based automotive brand that's burst onto the scene with this off-road ready Lotus Elise S1.

Reimagined for alternative adventurers, Project Safari is ready to tame the great outdoors thanks to a full set of all-terrain tyres and a bespoke suspension system that raises the standard car's ride height by 100mm. There's also a limited-slip differential for added traction and a rally-inspired hydraulic handbrake.

Though Get Lost is yet to give us a deep-dive on the vehicle's upgraded engine, it has promised whatever is mounted amidships will deliver "strong and reliable performance".

Floating rear bumper shrouds a full-size spare.
Floating rear bumper shrouds a full-size spare.
Image: Supplied

Other tasty upgrades include a reinforced underbody, modern Bi-LED projector headlamps, bespoke seats that fit taller/wider drivers, a functional roof scoop for amplifying induction roar and a floating rear wing that shrouds a full-size spare wheel. 

“The idea of taking an Elise off-road might sound ridiculous, and that’s exactly why we leaned into it,” says George Williams, founder of Get Lost.

“That one silly idea gave us real creative freedom. Every element was considered from the ground up, not just to look good in isolation but to enhance the character and capability of the entire car.”

Bespoke seats fit taller/wider drivers.
Bespoke seats fit taller/wider drivers.
Image: Supplied

Get Lost says the first Project Safari customer builds are due to start later this year. The carmaker is now welcoming letters of interest from customers, collaborators, and anyone who sees themselves in this vision. For more information visit getlostautomotive.com

MORE:

Evolved Toyota GR Yaris is stronger, better and more aerodynamic

Toyota has upgraded its GR Yaris again. Following last year's revamp, the Japanese carmaker is now offering its sensational little hot-hatchback with ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling becomes first car to drive upside down

It has long been theorised that high-performance race cars, such as those used in Formula 1, could be driven upside down due to the amount of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New DFSK EC35 electric panel van pricing and specs

DFSK South Africa has launched a new all-electric version of its practical C35 panel van.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Mercedes-Benz Vito Select local pricing and specs

Aimed at private customers looking for a blend of space, luxury and performance, this German load-lugger is offered in two distinctive trim levels.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Fortuner GR-S will give rivals sleepless nights Motoring
  2. Get Lost Project Safari is a reimagined Elise S1 fit for any adventure New Models
  3. Vettel hails self-critical Norris as 'real role model' Motorsport
  4. Stellantis closing in on new CEO with shortlist of five candidates — all men news
  5. Volkswagen and Pac-Man team up for in-car gaming news

Latest Videos

Roarke Knapp (12 KO's) Highlights & Knockouts
As Sudan's war marks two years, WFP warns famine is spreading | REUTERS