New Models

Upgraded Omoda C5 launched in SA with big price cuts

Omoda this week introduced the C5 in two new models: Lux X and Elegance X

17 April 2025 - 13:47
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The C5 X Series has several improvements but costs up to R52,000 less.
The C5 X Series has several improvements but costs up to R52,000 less.
Image: Supplied

The Omoda C5 has become one of South Africa’s best-selling compact crossovers since its launch in April 2023.

The Chinese vehicle has been revamped with a facelift and upgraded features — and massive price cuts. Omoda this week launched the C5 in two new models called the Lux X priced at R425,900 and the Elegance X at R465,900, which represent respective price decreases of R52,000 and R42,000 over the Lux and Elegance models they replace.

Instead of stripping features to achieve the improved affordability, Omoda has upgraded the C5 with improved practicality, fuel consumption and technology.

For starters, the old continuously variable transmission (CVT) has been replaced by a new dual-clutch transmission. The six-speed gearbox powers the front wheels as before, and is paired with the existing 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm.

The drive mode selector now includes an additional mode, giving drivers three options: Eco, Normal and Sport. 

The new transmission reduces the 0-100km/h time by 0.9 seconds to a swift nine seconds, says Omoda, while improving fuel economy from 7.4l/100km to 6.9l.

REVIEW | Omoda C9 impresses but struggles with tech glitches

Chinese SUV delivers premium feel on a budget, but digital gremlins annoy
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Improved ride quality and sharper handling comes from the previous torsion beam rear suspension being replaced with a multilink set-up, while the brake pedal was adjusted for more responsive feedback.

The C5 X Series also gains more practicality with the boot growing from 378l to 442l. With the rear row folded flat, the C5 can swallow up to 1,149l of cargo — 74 more litres than the outgoing model. The extra space has been made available by redesigning the spare wheel cover.

An exterior facelift sees the C5 adopting a revised front end with a sportier look, including a more sophisticated diamond matrix grille, revised lower bumper elements and restyled headlights. The C5 has been brought more in line with the larger C9, which was launched in South Africa in November. 

Inside, the C5 gets more luxurious soft-touch materials in the door trim. Also new is a faster wireless smartphone charger, with the old 15-watt unit replaced by a 50-watt charger with a ventilation system.

“With the latest updates to the C5 line-up, we’ve not only enhanced performance and efficiency but also introduced key refinements that elevate the driving experience,” says Hans Greyling, GM for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa

The existing Street and Style derivatives will remain in the line-up as more affordable models.

Despite the price drop, all C5 models are offered with Omoda’s standard five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/70,000km service plan, and 10-year/1-million km engine warranty for the first owner.

READ MORE:

Isuzu SA CEO Billy Tom heads AITF, calls for better Africa trade

The Automotive Industry Transformation Fund has a new chair in Isuzu SA CEO Billy Tom, who has taken over from Dr Sizeka Magwentshu-Rensburg.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV on the Omoda and Jaecoo Safari Drive

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe and a group of international motoring media as they explore the scenic Garden Route in a convoy of hybrid ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Changan set for SA comeback with expansive new model range

Changan Automobile is returning to South Africa in 2025 after more than a decade, with two brands and a line-up of up to 10 models.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Upgraded Omoda C5 launched in SA with big price cuts

The Chinese vehicle has been revamped with a facelift and upgraded features — and massive price cuts.
Motoring
2 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Upgraded Omoda C5 launched in SA with big price cuts New Models
  2. Outa’s report on roadworthy corruption to be investigated by SIU news
  3. POLL | Should a campaign be launched to enforce road safety rules for taxis? South Africa
  4. China bans 'smart' and 'autonomous' driving terms from vehicle ads news
  5. Cops probe fatal shooting of taxi industry leader Mongi Titi in Nyanga South Africa

Latest Videos

Strongest evidence of life yet found on planet beyond solar system, scientists ...
SPOTLIGHT | The greatest story ever told is now on the big screen