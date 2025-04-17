Improved ride quality and sharper handling comes from the previous torsion beam rear suspension being replaced with a multilink set-up, while the brake pedal was adjusted for more responsive feedback.
Upgraded Omoda C5 launched in SA with big price cuts
Omoda this week introduced the C5 in two new models: Lux X and Elegance X
The Omoda C5 has become one of South Africa’s best-selling compact crossovers since its launch in April 2023.
The Chinese vehicle has been revamped with a facelift and upgraded features — and massive price cuts. Omoda this week launched the C5 in two new models called the Lux X priced at R425,900 and the Elegance X at R465,900, which represent respective price decreases of R52,000 and R42,000 over the Lux and Elegance models they replace.
Instead of stripping features to achieve the improved affordability, Omoda has upgraded the C5 with improved practicality, fuel consumption and technology.
For starters, the old continuously variable transmission (CVT) has been replaced by a new dual-clutch transmission. The six-speed gearbox powers the front wheels as before, and is paired with the existing 1.5l turbocharged petrol engine with outputs of 115kW and 230Nm.
The drive mode selector now includes an additional mode, giving drivers three options: Eco, Normal and Sport.
The new transmission reduces the 0-100km/h time by 0.9 seconds to a swift nine seconds, says Omoda, while improving fuel economy from 7.4l/100km to 6.9l.
Improved ride quality and sharper handling comes from the previous torsion beam rear suspension being replaced with a multilink set-up, while the brake pedal was adjusted for more responsive feedback.
The C5 X Series also gains more practicality with the boot growing from 378l to 442l. With the rear row folded flat, the C5 can swallow up to 1,149l of cargo — 74 more litres than the outgoing model. The extra space has been made available by redesigning the spare wheel cover.
An exterior facelift sees the C5 adopting a revised front end with a sportier look, including a more sophisticated diamond matrix grille, revised lower bumper elements and restyled headlights. The C5 has been brought more in line with the larger C9, which was launched in South Africa in November.
Inside, the C5 gets more luxurious soft-touch materials in the door trim. Also new is a faster wireless smartphone charger, with the old 15-watt unit replaced by a 50-watt charger with a ventilation system.
“With the latest updates to the C5 line-up, we’ve not only enhanced performance and efficiency but also introduced key refinements that elevate the driving experience,” says Hans Greyling, GM for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.
The existing Street and Style derivatives will remain in the line-up as more affordable models.
Despite the price drop, all C5 models are offered with Omoda’s standard five-year/150,000km warranty, five-year/70,000km service plan, and 10-year/1-million km engine warranty for the first owner.
