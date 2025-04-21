German performance specialist Novitec has introduced an upgraded exhaust system for the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, designed to boost the supercar’s output and sharpen its driving dynamics.
Available in stainless steel or lightweight Inconel — a high-performance alloy used in Formula 1 — the system adds 22kW to the 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Combined with the SF90’s three electric motors, this increases the total system output to about 780kW.
Novitec enhances Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale with exhaust and chassis upgrades
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In addition to the exhaust upgrade, Novitec is offering a range of bespoke wheels developed in partnership with US-based wheel manufacturer Vossen. Buyers can choose from three designs and a wide selection of finishes. The 20-inch front wheels are paired with 255/35 tyres, while the 21-inch rears wear wider 325/25 rubber for improved traction and stance.
Image: Supplied
To complement these enhancements, Novitec also offers sport springs that lower the car by about 25mm at both axles. This modification not only sharpens the vehicle’s appearance but also lowers the centre of gravity, potentially improving handling.
For more information visit www.novitec.com
