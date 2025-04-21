New Models

Novitec enhances Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale with exhaust and chassis upgrades

21 April 2025 - 13:10 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In addition to the exhaust upgrade, Novitec is offering a range of bespoke wheels developed in partnership with US-based wheel manufacturer Vossen.
In addition to the exhaust upgrade, Novitec is offering a range of bespoke wheels developed in partnership with US-based wheel manufacturer Vossen.
Image: Supplied

German performance specialist Novitec has introduced an upgraded exhaust system for the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, designed to boost the supercar’s output and sharpen its driving dynamics.

Available in stainless steel or lightweight Inconel — a high-performance alloy used in Formula 1 — the system adds 22kW to the 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Combined with the SF90’s three electric motors, this increases the total system output to about 780kW.

Available in stainless steel or lightweight Inconel, the exhaust system adds 22kW to the 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Available in stainless steel or lightweight Inconel, the exhaust system adds 22kW to the 4.0l twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Image: Supplied

In addition to the exhaust upgrade, Novitec is offering a range of bespoke wheels developed in partnership with US-based wheel manufacturer Vossen. Buyers can choose from three designs and a wide selection of finishes. The 20-inch front wheels are paired with 255/35 tyres, while the 21-inch rears wear wider 325/25 rubber for improved traction and stance.

To complement these enhancements, Novitec also offers sport springs that lower the car by around 25mm at both axles.
To complement these enhancements, Novitec also offers sport springs that lower the car by around 25mm at both axles.
Image: Supplied

To complement these enhancements, Novitec also offers sport springs that lower the car by about 25mm at both axles. This modification not only sharpens the vehicle’s appearance but also lowers the centre of gravity, potentially improving handling.

For more information visit www.novitec.com

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Manual Porsche 911 GT3 sets new Nürburgring record

The Porsche 911 GT3 has become the fastest production car with a manual gearbox around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, clocking a blistering lap of ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Upgraded Omoda C5 launched in SA with big price cuts

The Chinese vehicle has been revamped with a facelift and upgraded features — and massive price cuts.
Motoring
4 days ago

New Mercedes-Benz G-Class Edition Stronger than the 1980s honours original

Exclusive limited-run model features old-school colours and retro interior
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen bites his tongue after costly Jeddah time penalty Motorsport
  2. Novitec enhances Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale with exhaust and chassis upgrades New Models
  3. CATL launches new sodium-ion battery brand news
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the new MINI Aceman New Models
  5. Tesla delays US launch of affordable Model Y variant news

Latest Videos

2025 Mini Aceman
Black Mirror: Season 7 | Official Trailer | Netflix