New Models

MOTOR SHOWS

BMW unveils a smart concept car with an amazing 18,000Nm of torque

Vision Driving Experience at Auto Shanghai showcases tech to be used in Neue Klasse BMWs

22 April 2025 - 21:22 By Denis Droppa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Vision Driving Experience showcases tech to be featured in BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Vision Driving Experience showcases tech to be featured in BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has presented its brawniest and brainiest prototype to date at Auto Shanghai in China, the world’s biggest car show.

Boasting an astonishing torque output of 18,000Nm, the BMW Vision Driving Experience (VDX) is a concept car that has been undergoing testing on roads and racetracks in recent months. It showcases technology to be featured in the German brand’s next-generation Neue Klasse electric vehicles, including the new iX3 and 3 Series.

It boasts a lightning-fast “Heart of Joy” control computer, which works in conjunction with the BMW Dynamic Performance Control software stack to centrally calculate all driving dynamics functions.

With this new super brain, the VDX converts the ultimate electric power into controlled driving pleasure, says BMW customer, brands and sales manager Jochen Goller.

“The first all-electric Neue Klasse vehicles will roll off the production line at the Debrecen plant in Hungary from the end of the year. The Heart of Joy central computer, which ensures a new level of precision and driving dynamics, will be fitted as standard in every Neue Klasse vehicle.”

With its combined torque of up to 18,000Nm from four electric motors — one for each wheel — the VDX is described as the fastest test rig in the world. It’s a mobile laboratory that pushes the Heart of Joy and BMW Dynamic Performance Control — both developed in-house by BMW — to their limits.

With active aerodynamics, the concept car develops a downforce up to of 1.2 tonnes and lateral forces of up to 3G — on a par with Formula 1 and far beyond the requirements of regular road cars. BMW says that if the hardware and software can tame the brute forces of the test rig, they will easily cope with the demands of everyday use.

The Heart of Joy is the central computer responsible for driving, braking, recharging through recuperation and some steering functions. It enables 98% of braking operations to be carried out using brake energy regeneration — a 25% increase in efficiency compared to today’s architectures. The vehicle can also be brought to a standstill more smoothly than before.

Though the VDX is only a test rig, BMW says its exterior is based on the design language of the Vision Neue Klasse with a monolithic-looking body, powerful wheel arches, recessed greenhouse and “shark nose” front end. It has a new interpretation of the characteristic BMW radiator grille and twin headlights with a striking, three-dimensional light signature.

For Auto Shanghai, the concept car, which had previously been covered in camouflage, was given an innovative self-illuminating paint finish. The paint has light-sensitive pigments that recharge in daylight. In the dark, the colour varies from a whitish yellow to an expressive neon yellow, depending on the state of charge.

Audi South Africa looks set to shrink its dealer network

Audi looks set to join other premium car brands in shutting some dealerships in SA due to the segment’s declining sales.
Motoring
6 days ago

FIRST DRIVE | Luxurious new Lexus GX makes its SA debut

The GX 550 blends eager V6 performance with refinement and real off-road ability
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

REVIEW | Omoda C9 impresses but struggles with tech glitches

Chinese SUV delivers premium feel on a budget, but digital gremlins annoy
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BMW unveils a smart concept car with an amazing 18,000Nm of torque New Models
  2. Knysna Motor Show goes Cars@Coffee this weekend news
  3. VW plans exports from China to Asia, South America, Middle East news
  4. VW pitches comeback in China with new models, in-house assisted driving news
  5. Limited-edition Renault 5 Turbo 3E pricing revealed New Models

Latest Videos

"Cult" in Migori
Trump's approval rating at lowest level since taking office | REUTERS