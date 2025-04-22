Renault has officially confirmed pricing for its wild electric hot hatch, the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and, as expected, it’s anything but cheap.
Developed by Alpine and engineered for extreme performance on road and track, the rear-wheel-drive EV launches with a provisional starting price of £135,000 (R3,363,847), excluding customisation options.
A compact city car with the stance of a supercar, the 5 Turbo 3E makes a bold first impression. Its aggressive front end houses square LED headlamps integrated into the bonnet line, flanked by square LED daytime running lights and a pronounced aerodynamic splitter.
Nods to the original Renault 5 Turbo are everywhere: a vented bonnet improves downforce, while dramatically flared arches, complete with functional scoops, evoke the golden era of Group B rallying. Standard kit includes 20" wheels, a roof spoiler and a rear diffuser that wouldn’t look out of place on a WRC stage. The body panels are crafted from carbon fibre to keep weight in check.
Limited-edition Renault 5 Turbo 3E pricing revealed
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Performance backs up the styling. Weighing only 1,450kg and powered by a 70kWh lithium-ion battery, the Turbo 3E delivers 400kW and a staggering 4,800Nm of torque through twin in-wheel rear motors. The result? A 0-100km/h sprint in under 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 270km/h.
Drivers can toggle between four drive modes (Snow, Regular, Sport and Race) and four levels of regenerative braking. A push-to-pass button adds extra urgency, while a rally-style vertical handbrake enables the car’s built-in drift-assist feature.
Driven with restraint, the 5 Turbo 3E offers up to 400km of range (WLTP). An onboard 11kW AC charger replenishes the battery in about eight hours, while ultra-fast DC charging at 350kW juices it from 15% to 80% in only 15 minutes.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the minimalist cabin is focused on the driving experience. Two carbon-fibre bucket seats with six-point racing harnesses dominate the interior, complemented by a full roll cage. A pair of digital screens (10.1" and 10.25") provide all the key info, with a user interface paying tribute to the dashboards of the original 5 Turbo and Turbo 2.
A variety of colour and trim options will be available, including retro-inspired finishes such Rouge Grenade and the iconic yellow, white and black livery of the 1982 Tour de Corse rally car.
Production will be limited to 1,980 units — a nod to the original 5 Turbo’s debut year — with availability confirmed for Europe, the Middle East, Japan and Australia. Each car will be individually numbered, with customers able to select their number during the order process. Reservations are open, with first deliveries scheduled for 2027.
