New Porsche 911 Spirit 70 is an ode to the 1970s, early 1980s
Image: Supplied
Porsche has presented its exclusive new 911 Spirit 70 at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show.
Limited to 1,500 units and designed to embody the essence of the 1970s and early 1980s, this groovy creation is based on the current generation 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. As such power comes courtesy of a hybridised 3.6l six-cylinder boxer engine good for 398kW and 610Nm.
Sent to the rear axle via an eight-speed PDK gearbox, performance is impressive with the 0-100km/h dash taking 3.1 seconds and a claimed top speed of 312km/h.
Image: Supplied
Inside the cabin of the 911 Spirit 70 you will find the carmaker's iconic Pasha pattern fabric covering the 18-way front sports seats, door cards, inside of the glove compartment and reversible boot mat. Customers also have the option of applying it to the seat backrests and dashboard trim.
Jazzing things up further is Olive Neo contrast stitching, lots of black club leather and a high-resolution 12.65" digital instrument cluster with white pointers and scale lines in analogue format. Green digits are reminiscent of the legendary Porsche 356 and the model lettering is elegantly integrated into the fully digital rev counter.
Porsche said the 911 Spirit 70 can be ordered immediately. It is expected to arrive at European dealerships from April 2025, with other markets to follow.
