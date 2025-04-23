New Models

New SA-bound Lexus ES debuts at Shanghai Auto Show

23 April 2025 - 13:31 By Motoring Staff
The new ES takes numerous design cues from the radical LF-ZC concept.
Image: Supplied

Lexus has revealed the eighth-generation ES sedan at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. The new model showcases an updated design, new platform and a broader powertrain offering as part of the Japanese brand’s evolving electrification strategy.

The new ES takes numerous design cues from the radical LF-ZC concept, adopting a sleeker profile aimed at improving aerodynamic efficiency. Updates include a reworked front end with the brand’s signature Twin L-Signature headlamp clusters, revised body contours and a new interpretation of the Lexus Spindle Body design.

Built on updated TNGA GA-K underpinnings, the ES is now configured to support hybrid and battery electric powertrains. The new platform is said to help lower the car’s centre of gravity and is intended to improve handling and ride comfort.

The new ES is built on updated TNGA GA-K underpinnings.
Image: Supplied

Inside, the cabin has been revised to increase visibility and interior space. Key features include an electronically dimmable panoramic roof, UV-resistant glass and customisable ambient lighting.

Lexus has introduced new interior trims, including bamboo layering and micro geometric detailing. It's also added a fragrance system with bamboo-based scents.

Rear passengers benefit from reclining seats and ottoman functions, with Lexus’s Sensory Concierge system managing lighting, temperature and scent to enhance in-car comfort.

The new ES introduces a wider range of drivetrain options. These include the ES 300h with a 2.0l hybrid set-up, and the ES 350h with a larger 2.5l hybrid engine and optional all-wheel drive. Two battery-electric variants — the ES 350e and ES 500e — are also on offer. The ES 500e features Lexus' Direct4 all-wheel drive torque distribution system.

Chassis revisions include a redesigned multi-link rear suspension and Dynamic Rear Steering, aimed at improving agility and high-speed stability. Additional insulation materials have been added to the mix to reduce road noise and enhance refinement.

The latest Lexus Safety System+ is included, featuring improved object detection, enhanced sensor coverage and broader driver support functions. These updates are designed to help reduce collisions and assist the driver in a range of conditions.

Lexus said the new ES will make its way to South Africa in the near future. It will release full specifications, pricing and model availability closer to the vehicle’s launch.

