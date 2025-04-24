SVI Engineering has partnered with Stellantis South Africa to create a special, discreetly armoured version of the Jeep Grand Cherokee five-seater SUV.
The package boasts AK-47 protection and does not affect the vehicle's five-year/100,000km manufacturer warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
The B4+ armouring components are separately covered by SVI’s one-year/50,000km warranty.
SVI’s bespoke armouring package for the five-seater version of the Grand Cherokee offers B4+ protection, meaning it is rated to withstand attacks not only from handguns but also from the ubiquitous AK-47 assault rifle.
The ballistic package is concealed and virtually imperceptible to the untrained eye.
Comprising custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, lightweight composite materials and special 32mm ballistic glass curved to OEM specification, the Jeep-supported B4+ solution for the Grand Cherokee was developed in-house by SVI.
SVI unveils B4+ armoured Jeep Grand Cherokee with AK-47 protection
Pricing starts from R833,684 excluding the cost of the vehicle
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
In addition to the concealed body armour (including inside the pillars) and imported ballistic glass, the Grand Cherokee conversion incorporates partial firewall protection and an armoured rear bulkhead — the latter complete with a neatly integrated escape hatch — behind the second row of seats. In total, the armouring materials add about 400kg to the SUV’s total mass.
The Grand Cherokee’s driver assistance safety systems — including those that rely on sensors mounted behind the windscreen — remain fully operational.
The driver’s window can be lowered about one-third of the way, allowing access to parking ticket machines and biometric readers.
SVI’s Jeep-supported B4+ armouring solution for the Grand Cherokee five-seater is priced from R1,236,814 (excluding VAT). The Bashewa-based armouring specialist also offers a standard B4 discreet package for the Grand Cherokee — including the 7-seater “L” model — providing protection against handguns (up to .44 Magnum), with pricing starting at R833,684 (excluding VAT).
Image: Supplied
These prices exclude the cost of the vehicle.
The list of options for each solution includes items such as roof armour, floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty runflat rings for the tyres. The project build time is set at about three months in each case.
