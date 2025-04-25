New Models

Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-one Black Badge Cullinan Daisy

25 April 2025 - 15:30 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The luxury SUV is finished in a soft Powder Blue shade, with a hand-painted daisy flower motif featured as a coachline design.
The luxury SUV is finished in a soft Powder Blue shade, with a hand-painted daisy flower motif featured as a coachline design.
Image: Supplied

This week marks the unveiling of another exclusive one-of-one Bespoke Rolls-Royce commission — the Black Badge Cullinan Daisy. Inspired by the client’s passion for hiking and the outdoors, the vehicle draws design inspiration from the daisy fields of the High Tatras mountains.

The luxury SUV is finished in a soft Powder Blue shade, with a hand-painted daisy flower motif featured as a coachline design. This delicate detail contrasts with the darkened Black Badge Pantheon Grille, Spirit of Ecstasy and other exterior brightwork.

Daisy coachline motif was painted by hand.
Daisy coachline motif was painted by hand.
Image: Supplied

Inside, the cabin continues the daisy theme, with the motif elegantly etched into the blackwood veneers of the front fascia and the waterfall section between the rear seats.

Rolls-Royce craftsmen achieve this design through a precision blasting process, where fine mineral particles are directed at the veneer to delicately remove microscopic layers of the surface. The result is a sculpted finish that creates a three-dimensional effect, with the interplay of light and shadow adding visual depth.

Inside, the cabin continues the daisy theme, with the motif elegantly etched into the blackwood veneers of the front fascia and the waterfall section between the rear seats.
Inside, the cabin continues the daisy theme, with the motif elegantly etched into the blackwood veneers of the front fascia and the waterfall section between the rear seats.
Image: Supplied

The cabin’s primary leather hue is Fleet Blue, which extends to the Rotary Controls and B and C pillars. It’s complemented by Selby Grey and Black leathers, with Fleet Blue piping on the seats and Selby Grey contrast stitching and headrest monograms. The interior is further highlighted by bespoke illuminated treadplates, featuring the daisy design.

The daisy motif extends to the bespoke umbrellas, concealed in the rear coach doors. The pattern, visible only inside the umbrellas, evokes the serene image of a daisy field in full bloom on a rainy day.

The bespoke starlight headliner features four constellations prominent in the northern hemisphere’s night sky.
The bespoke starlight headliner features four constellations prominent in the northern hemisphere’s night sky.
Image: Supplied

Also included is a bespoke starlight headliner, which features four constellations prominent in the northern hemisphere’s night sky: Ursa Major (the Great Bear), Ursa Minor (home to Polaris, the North Star), Gemini (with the bright stars Castor and Pollux), and Taurus (marked by the red giant Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster).

The Black Badge Cullinan Daisy is equipped with a bespoke recreation module, a deployable storage compartment in the luggage area designed to house the client’s preferred hiking gear.

READ MORE:

Rolls-Royce Phantom Cherry Blossom celebrates Sakura season

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the spectacular new Phantom Cherry Blossom, a custom-built Phantom Extended commissioned by a discerning Japanese client.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

New Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history

Rolls-Royce on Tuesday showcased its exclusive new Black Badge Spectre.
Motoring
2 months ago

Rolls-Royce supplies creature comforts for endangered mammal

The initiative is part of Rolls-Royce's environmental partnership with the neighbouring Goodwood Estate
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-one Black Badge Cullinan Daisy New Models
  2. Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know Lifestyle
  3. McLaren leaving Formula E at end of season Motorsport
  4. BMW to take on Simola Hillclimb with three-car line-up Motorsport
  5. Carmakers tout cinematic experiences and mini kitchens at Shanghai Auto Show news

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire