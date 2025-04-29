New Models

Boreal is the name of Renault’s new global SUV

Vehicle is set to make its debut in Latin America, with a phased rollout planned across more than 70 countries in the months ahead

29 April 2025 - 11:42 By Motoring Staff
An official unveiling will take place in Brazil in the near future, where more details regarding the Boreal’s features, design and market availability are expected to be revealed.
Image: Supplied

Renault has confirmed its forthcoming C-segment SUV, designed for markets beyond Europe, will be called the Boreal. The new model is a key component of the French carmaker’s wider global growth strategy, known as the "International Game Plan 2027".

The Boreal is set to make its debut in Latin America, with a phased rollout planned across more than 70 countries in the months ahead.

According to Renault, the name Boreal (derived from French) marks a fresh addition to the brand’s global model line-up. While technical specifications remain under wraps for the time being, the SUV is expected to embody Renault’s commitment to strengthening its presence in international markets.

An official unveiling will take place in Brazil in the near future, where more details regarding the Boreal’s features, design and market availability are expected to be revealed.

