The D-Max EV will be available in two premium trim levels in extended cab and double-cab configurations. Some of the features fitted as standard to both include Isuzu's rough terrain mode system, a set of updated advanced driver assist systems and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto accessible through the high-resolution touchscreens.
You'll also find heated front seats, leather upholstery, Bi-LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, front/rear parking sensors and a six-speaker premium sound system.
Production of left-hand drive D-Max EV models has commenced, with first deliveries expected in major European markets during the third quarter. Production of right-hand drive variants is scheduled to begin at the end of 2025, with UK sales expected to start in 2026.
These versions will then be rolled out to other countries based on market needs.
The new Isuzu D-Max EV is an all-electric workhorse
Image: Supplied
Isuzu on Tuesday confirmed its new D-Max EV has entered mass production.
The marque's first fully electric one-tonne pickup truck, the D-Max EV is driven by a 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor on each axle. Combined output is rated at 140kW and 325Nm of torque. Performance is brisk, with Isuzu claiming the D-Max EV will go from 0-100km/h in 10.1 seconds and reach a top speed in excess of 130km/h.
Expect a driving range of 263km (WLTP), extendable to 361km in Eco Mode. Plugged into a 50kW DC fast charger, the battery pack will charge from 20% to 80% in about an hour.
Image: Supplied
Boasting a full-time 4WD system and rugged body-on-frame underpinnings, the 2,350kg D-Max EV has a maximum payload of 1,010kg and can tow up to 3,500kg. Happy to spend time in the urban jungle, the pickup promises to be equally adept in challenging off-road environments thanks to 210mm of ground clearance, a wading depth of 600mm and generous approach/departure angles (you're looking at 30.5° and 24.2° respectively).
And to enhance refinement, the Isuzu engineers fitted a new De-Dion rear suspension, replacing the traditional leaf spring set-up, which delivers improved ride and handling.
Image: Supplied
