New Models

Ferrari presents new 296 Speciale hybrid models ahead of EV launch

The new models, built to deliver 'driving thrill', are lighter and more powerful than their predecessors

30 April 2025 - 09:04 By Reuters
The 296 Speciale has a maximum combined output of 648kW and an electric driving range of up to 25km.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari refreshed its hybrid range on Tuesday with the new 296 Speciale and its convertible version, as the luxury sports car maker prepares for its leap into the fully electric era.

Ferrari, which will present its first EV in October, showcased the two new plug-in hybrid models at its Maranello headquarters in northern Italy.

They are based on the 2021 Ferrari 296, a car now approaching the end of its life cycle.

The 296 Speciale generates 435 kg of downforce at 250 km/h - 20% more than the 296 GTB - thanks to innovative solutions developed and tested on the 296 Challenge car.
Image: Supplied

The 296 Speciale is lighter, more powerful and with improved aerodynamics, chief marketing and commercial officer Enrico Galliera said, adding that it was focused on performance and driving pleasure.

“It's not a car for everyone; we won't widen our client base with it,” he said during the presentation.

“It's a model for our historic clients, who know Ferrari very well and seek driving thrill.”

Deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of next year, while the retractable top version, known as the 'A' (left), will be available in the second quarter.
Image: Supplied

The 296 Speciale packs a 3l V6 petrol engine generating 515kW and 755Nm. Its electric component adds a further 113kW. Paired to an eight-speed dual clutch F1 DCT gearbox, Ferrari claims a 0-100 km/h time of 2.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 330km/h. 

Deliveries are expected to start in the first quarter of next year, while the retractable top version, known as the "A", will be available in the second quarter.

The new car will have a price tag in Italy of €407,000 (R8,581,692), rising to €462,000 (R9,742,563) for the convertible, which puts them in the mid- to high-end of Ferrari's price range.

Prices will be higher in the US by an amount still to be defined, Galliera said, after Ferrari announced last month it was increasing the prices of some of its cars by up to 10% in response to tariffs.

Overall weight has been reduced by 60kg compared with the 296 GTB by using materials such as carbon fibre for some of the bodyshell parts and titanium for components in the engine.
Image: Supplied

Only some models approaching the end of their life cycles are being excluded from US price increases.

Order books for the 296 Speciale open on Tuesday, but interest is already high, Galliera said. Clients who have interacted with an official Ferrari dealer in the past five years will have a priority in placing orders.

Though not a limited-series model, its exclusivity will be preserved by keeping its life cycle shorter than the four-to-five years typical for other Ferrari models, Galliera added.

The 296 Speciale features a more race-focused cabin.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari's first fully electric car, breaking its tradition of roaring petrol engines, will be unveiled on October 9 in Maranello.

“It will be something completely different. But we've been developing skills on components for EVs for more than a decade,” Galliera said.

CEO Benedetto Vigna reaffirmed this month Ferrari would continue to make petrol and hybrid cars as well as EVs. He added the company would launch a total of six new models this year, including the fully-electric one.

