Offered in front- and all-wheel drive guises, all Jeep Compass models boast up to 200mm of ground clearance and a water fording depth of up to 470mm. These generous figures are complemented by an approach angle of 20º, a breakover angle of 15° and departure angle of 26°. With 4x4 versions these angles increase to 27º, 16º and 31º respectively. Jeep Selec-terrain is standard on all models, as is a 360º protection system already present on the Avenger. Hill descent control will be standard on the all-wheel drive versions.
At 4.55m long, the new Jeep Compass offers enhanced practicality with 55mm more legroom, a larger 34l front interior storage compartment and an extra 45l of boot space (550l in total) compared to the model it replaces. A 40:20:40 rear seat split allows for ultimate flexibility, making it as functional for passengers as it is for cargo.
Jeep unveils all-new Compass with hybrid and electric powertrains
Image: Supplied
Stellantis on Tuesday removed the wraps from its new third-generation Jeep Compass.
Built on the carmaker's STLA Medium platform, Jeep says this C-segment SUV challenger is designed to strike a balance between off-road capability and everyday usability. This is achieved by bespoke suspension tuning with dedicated springs, dampers and anti-roll bar.
Image: Supplied
Regardless of how or where it is used, the new Compass should appeal to a broad range of consumers thanks to its aggressive exterior styling, home to standout features such as a seven-slot radiator grille, trapezoidal wheel arches and rugged protective cladding.
Six exterior colours are available from launch including Hawaii (green), Pacific (blue), Antarctica (white), Amazonia (brownish green), Yosemite (grey) and Vulcano (black).
Image: Supplied
Offered in front- and all-wheel drive guises, all Jeep Compass models boast up to 200mm of ground clearance and a water fording depth of up to 470mm. These generous figures are complemented by an approach angle of 20º, a breakover angle of 15° and departure angle of 26°. With 4x4 versions these angles increase to 27º, 16º and 31º respectively. Jeep Selec-terrain is standard on all models, as is a 360º protection system already present on the Avenger. Hill descent control will be standard on the all-wheel drive versions.
At 4.55m long, the new Jeep Compass offers enhanced practicality with 55mm more legroom, a larger 34l front interior storage compartment and an extra 45l of boot space (550l in total) compared to the model it replaces. A 40:20:40 rear seat split allows for ultimate flexibility, making it as functional for passengers as it is for cargo.
Image: Supplied
On the tech side, the third-generation Compass features an all-new 10" digital instrument cluster alongside a 16" touchscreen infotainment system. Connected services with over-the-air updates are included as standard, as is Level 2 autonomous driving. Some of the options available to customers include a redesigned head-up display, semi-automatic lane change, ultra bright Matrix LED headlamps and mobile phone access.
Various powertrain options are available, including a 108kW 48V hybrid and 145kW plug-in hybrid. There are also three all-electric variants ranging from a 158kW front-wheel drive up to a 280kW all-wheel drive version. The latter features a rear motor fitted with a 14:1 gear reducer that can avail up to 3,100Nm of torque, a figure Jeep says will see the Compass climb 20% gradients even with no traction on the front wheels.
Image: Supplied
EV charging is impressively snappy with a rapid 160kW DC solution offering a 30-minute 20%-80% recharging time, and an on-board charger with up to 22kW. Depending on the model, Jeep says the electric Compass offers a maximum driving range of up to 650km.
Overseas deliveries of new Jeep Compass models are set to begin in the final quarter of 2025. Local availability is expected to be communicated by Stellantis in due course.
READ MORE:
New Isuzu MU-X local pricing and specs revealed
New Mercedes-AMG GT63 APXGP inspired by upcoming 'F1' movie
Lotus unveils limited-edition Emira Clark Edition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos