While the flagship Alcazar 1.5 CRDI Elite model rides on a striking set of black and silver 18" alloy wheels, the 2.0 MPI and 1.5 CRDI Executive derivatives make do with 17" alloys. The Elite also benefits from a distinctive chrome coating on the radiator grille.
Inside the cabin, all Alcazar models are equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, artificial leather seats, air conditioning, reverse camera, rear park sensors, keyless entry, cruise control, wireless charging, a multifunction steering wheel and digital instrument cluster.
Each of the three rows of seating are equipped with USB charging points for added convenience.
New Hyundai Alcazar's local pricing and specs revealed
Image: Supplied
The practical new seven-seater Hyundai Alcazar has arrived in South Africa.
Essentially a face-lifted version of the Grand Creta that's been on the local market since 2022, the Alcazar boasts revised exterior styling including a bold new radiator grille design and distinctive H-style LED daytime running lights connected by a centre light bar.
Other upgrades over the model it replaces take the form of new aluminium-look front/rear bash plates, widened fenders with dark inserts and LED taillamp clusters bridged by a light bar.
Image: Supplied
While the flagship Alcazar 1.5 CRDI Elite model rides on a striking set of black and silver 18" alloy wheels, the 2.0 MPI and 1.5 CRDI Executive derivatives make do with 17" alloys. The Elite also benefits from a distinctive chrome coating on the radiator grille.
Inside the cabin, all Alcazar models are equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, artificial leather seats, air conditioning, reverse camera, rear park sensors, keyless entry, cruise control, wireless charging, a multifunction steering wheel and digital instrument cluster.
Each of the three rows of seating are equipped with USB charging points for added convenience.
Image: Supplied
Safety equipment includes six airbags, ISOFIX seat anchors and a comprehensive suite of electronic safety systems including ABS brakes, stability control and hill assist features.
The range-topping Elite model ups the features ante with additions such as automatic climate control, second row fold-out tables, ventilated front seats, fully customisable interior ambient lighting, a glass panoramic sunroof and smart (adaptive) cruise control.
It also gets blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and forward collision avoidance assist.
Image: Supplied
Alcazar Executive models are available with either a naturally aspirated 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine making 117kW/191Nm or a frugal 1.5l four-cylinder turbodiesel churning out 84kW/250Nm. Both are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, the petrol offering a claimed combined fuel consumption figure of 7.5l/100km and the diesel 5.9l/100km. The Elite model is available exclusively with the 1.5l turbodiesel unit.
Now available at Hyundai dealerships, pricing for the new Alcazar line-up is:
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and three-year/45,000km service plan.
• Group motoring editor Denis Droppa will attend the new Hyundai Alcazar media launch on May 9. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
READ MORE:
New Isuzu MU-X local pricing and specs revealed
New Chery bakkie on the cards for South Africa
Boreal is the name of Renault’s new global SUV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos