Rocketeer expands restomod MX-5 offering with new models and major investment

08 May 2025 - 13:05 By Motoring Staff
The Rocketeer MXV6 offers lightweight driving thrills courtesy of a potent V6 engine.
The Rocketeer MXV6 offers lightweight driving thrills courtesy of a potent V6 engine.
Rocketeer Cars is a UK-based manufacturer specialising in restomod Mazda MX-5s.

The company made a name for itself with the MXV6 — a conversion available as a restobuild, turnkey or self-build kit that replaces the little roadster's original factory-fitted four-cylinder engine with a vastly more potent over-square Ford Duratec V6. It’s the same engine once found in the Ford Mondeo ST220 and Noble M12.

Thanks to its aluminium block, the V6 adds no extra weight compared with the MX-5’s stock four-pot. It revs higher and louder, while delivering significantly more grunt: about 208kW and 325Nm, according to Rocketeer. Though official performance figures vary due to engine differences, a 0—100km/h sprint in about six seconds and a top speed north of 200km/h are good bets.

While the standard gearbox and differential remain unchanged (Rocketeer says both are capable of handling the added power), the company upgrades brakes, suspension, wheels and tyres to suit. Buyers with deeper pockets can also opt for aesthetic tweaks, interior modernisation and extras such as roll cages/racing seats for an aggressive “clubsport” vibe.

The MXV6 conversion is available for NA (first-gen) and NB (second-gen) MX-5s. Prices start at £5,995 (R145,009) for a self-build kit, while factory-built turnkey cars cost from £16,662 (R403,361). Restobuild projects are priced on application, depending on the level of customisation.

Interest in all three formats has been strong — so strong that Rocketeer is expanding its line-up with two new models launching later this year.

The first is called the Keiryō — Japanese for “lightweight.” This ultra-focused variant is targeting a kerb weight of just 850kg and a peak output of 280kW. That translates to a power-to-weight ratio of 329kW per tonne — on par with the Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Huracán V10 and McLaren 620R. Pricing is yet to be announced but expect a premium.

Also in final development is a V6 conversion kit for the third-generation NC MX-5. With an expected output of 224kW in standard trim, deliveries are slated to begin in mid-2025. Given how many Mk3s are on the road today, Rocketeer expects this version will become a cornerstone of its future business.

The company recently secured a new round of funding, bringing in investors and advisers with deep enthusiasm for performance cars — many of whom are collectors. To date, Rocketeer has delivered more than 30 turnkey and restobuild cars and more than 150 self-build kits.

The investment will not only fund development of the Keiryō and the NC conversion but also help Rocketeer expand into new markets — notably the US, where demand for its MXV6 builds is growing fast. The company already works with partners in Germany, the Netherlands and Australia.

