Volkswagen adds new 4x2 Amarok Life to local range

08 May 2025 - 16:25 By Motoring Staff
The new Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 4x2 is a compelling option for buyers who don't need all-wheel drive.
The new Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 4x2 is a compelling option for buyers who don’t need all-wheel drive.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has expanded its Amarok line-up with a more affordable 4x2 derivative.

Priced from R704,700, the new Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 4x2 undercuts its 4x4 sibling by more than R50,000, making it a compelling option for buyers who don’t need all-wheel drive.

Power comes from a 2.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 125kW and 405Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an electronic rear differential lock. VW claims a combined-cycle fuel consumption of 6.9l/100km.

Despite the lower price point, standard specification remains generous. Key features include 17" “Combra” alloy wheels, LED headlights and daytime running lights, a power tailgate lock, trailer hitch, front and rear park distance control and a reverse camera. The load box is also equipped with six tie-down hooks and integrated cargo lighting for added utility.

The load box is equipped with six tie-down hooks and integrated cargo lighting for added utility.
The load box is equipped with six tie-down hooks and integrated cargo lighting for added utility.
Image: Supplied

Inside, the cabin offers a 10" touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via VW’s App-Connect interface. Other highlights include fabric seats, a leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, speed limiter and front airbags for driver and passenger.

The Amarok Life 2.0 TDI 4x2 comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan as standard.

