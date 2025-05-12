The Dzire is available in seven exterior colours: Alluring Blue Pearl Metallic, Gallant Red Pearl Metallic, Nutmeg Brown Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Magma Gray Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl.
New Suzuki Dzire debuts in South Africa
The new fourth-generation Suzuki Dzire has touched down in Mzansi.
Built on the same Heartect platform as the latest Swift, this compact sedan measures 3,995mm long, 1,735mm wide, and 1,525mm tall. Instead of a hatch, it sports a conventional boot offering 378l of secure stowage space — a practical touch that should appeal to the e-hailing market.
Unlike previous Dzire models that closely mirrored the Swift’s styling, this latest version has developed a distinct identity. Up front, it features narrow halogen projector headlamps connected by a wide grille. On entry-level GA models, this grille is finished in black, while GL+ variants get a piano black treatment with a chrome accent for a more premium look.
In profile, the Dzire strikes a sleek silhouette thanks to a raked windscreen, electric folding mirrors, shark-fin antenna and a defined C-pillar flowing into the stubby boot lid. At the rear, T-shaped LED tail lamps are linked by a chrome strip on GL+ models. Wheel options include 14" steel rims on the GA and 15" black alloys on the GL+.
GL+ models add a few more conveniences such as cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, a 7" touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera, a front USB-A port, hands-free phone controls and a luggage compartment light.
There is one fly in the cabin ointment, however, and that’s the somewhat questionable beige and black colour scheme that probably won't be to everybody’s taste. Time will tell.
As with the Swift, the Dzire packs an impressive suite of safety features for its price. GA and GL+ derivatives come with six airbags (front, side and curtain), side impact door beams, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
Seat belt reminders are present for all occupants and all belts feature pretensioners and force limiters. According to Suzuki, this helped the Dzire earn a five-star rating for adult and four-star for child occupant protection in Global NCAP crash tests.
Powering all models is a 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine producing 60kW and 112Nm. It's frugal too, with a claimed combined fuel consumption of 4.4l/100km. Buyers can choose to mesh it to either a five-speed manual transmission with auto stop/start or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The latter is only available in the GL+ model.
Pricing:
Pricing includes a four-year/60,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km warranty.
