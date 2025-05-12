New Models

Volvo teases new XC70 extended range plug-in hybrid

12 May 2025
The front-end features signature Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights, compact Matrix LED headlamp clusters and a shield-like radiator grille with an active shutter.
Image: Supplied

Volvo has released teaser images of its new XC70, the brand’s first extended range plug-in hybrid.

Built on the Swedish carmaker’s SMA platform, the luxury mid-size SUV offers a pure electric range of up to 200km. It will initially be available only in China when it goes on sale later this year, though Volvo said it is exploring additional markets at a later stage. The impressive electric range is complemented by an efficient turbocharged internal combustion engine, offering owners freedom and flexibility for longer journeys.

“The XC70 marks our strategic entry into the extended range plug-in hybrid segment, a perfect bridge to full electrification,” said Volvo Cars president Håkan Samuelsson.

“It enables us to maintain and develop a balanced product portfolio while offering a highly attractive alternative to customers who are not yet ready for fully electric cars. This is also an example of regionalisation, where we adapt to local market needs.”

The XC70 offers a pure electric range of up to 200km.
Image: Supplied

The XC70 features Volvo’s latest design language, including a sculpted shoulder line, signature Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights, compact Matrix LED headlamp clusters and a shield-like radiator grille with an active shutter that automatically adjusts to optimise aerodynamics, cabin climate and cooling.

At the rear, vertical C-shaped taillights are integrated into the rear glass, creating a clean, contemporary look that’s striking and functional.

More details will be revealed in the coming months. Watch this space.

