Toyota teases what could be new sixth-generation RAV4
Image: Supplied
Toyota Europe has shared teaser images of what is likely to be the new sixth-generation RAV4 before its official reveal on May 21.
The mid-size SUV is an important vehicle for the Japanese carmaker and a strong seller in countries around the world. It's especially popular in the US where it last year dethroned the Ford F-150 as the best-selling vehicle.
Image: Supplied
The fifth-generation RAV4 has been around since 2018 and though still capable is starting to lag behind some of its newer competitors. As such we can expect the next-generation model, probably to be built on Toyota's latest TNGA-K architecture, to debut with enhanced hybrid/plug-in hybrid powertrains offering better range, power and efficiency.
Image: Supplied
Due to the vague nature of the images provided, we can't say much about the new RAV4's exterior design other than that the front-end, when viewed from above, is somewhat reminiscent of the fifth-generation Toyota Prius — no bad thing.
The SUV's dashboard, on the other hand, is in plain view and shows a heavily digitised cockpit home to a large digital instrument cluster, heads-up display, leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel and generously sized free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.
There's also a chunky new centre console with cupholders and a redesigned gear shifter.
Image: Supplied
Toyota might drop a few more teaser images before next week's reveal but otherwise that's all we can tell you about the new RAV4 for the time being.
Watch this space.
