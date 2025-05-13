Braking hardware sees a shift to dual 296mm discs up front, matched with two-piston calipers — a tweak Honda says improves the bike’s overall stopping performance. The 17" “3by3" spoke cast aluminium wheels are also new, with a lighter design intended to reduce unsprung weight by 1.8kg.
Updated Honda NC750X rolls into town with new tech and braking package
Image: Supplied
Honda has introduced a set of updates to its NC750X for the 2025 model year, adding new technology features and revising key mechanical components.
A notable change is the addition of a new 5" TFT screen, which supports smartphone connectivity through Honda’s RoadSync system. With it, riders can access calls, messages and navigation using a newly designed, backlit four-way toggle switch on the left handlebar.
Image: Supplied
Braking hardware sees a shift to dual 296mm discs up front, matched with two-piston calipers — a tweak Honda says improves the bike’s overall stopping performance. The 17" “3by3" spoke cast aluminium wheels are also new, with a lighter design intended to reduce unsprung weight by 1.8kg.
The motorcycle’s suspension carries over with Showa 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a Pro-Link rear set-up. Power still comes from the 43kW/69Nm 745cc parallel-twin engine, which is managed via “Throttle By Wire” and includes three preset riding modes: Sport, Rain and Standard. There’s also a fully customisable User mode.
Complementing this is Honda Selectable Torque Control offering three levels of traction management.
Image: Supplied
The Dual Clutch Transmission version gets updated programming, which Honda claims improves responsiveness at low speeds — likely to benefit stop-start urban riding.
In styling, there are subtle changes including a revised LED headlamp with a unique light signature and the choice of three fresh paint options — Earth Khaki, Mat Pearl Glare White and Fighting Red. All are contrasted by Graphite Black trim.
This generation of NC750X makes increased use of the sustainable material Durabio (a bio-based polycarbonate resin) which has been applied in the manufacture for some fairing parts, windscreen and other components. Customers can also fit an optional USB port in the 23l storage area in the space where the fuel tank traditionally sits.
Now available to order, the new 2025 Honda NC750X retails for R150,749.
