New Models

Updated Honda NC750X rolls into town with new tech and braking package

13 May 2025 - 14:38 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Honda NC750X is priced from R150,749.
The new Honda NC750X is priced from R150,749.
Image: Supplied

Honda has introduced a set of updates to its NC750X for the 2025 model year, adding new technology features and revising key mechanical components.

A notable change is the addition of a new 5" TFT screen, which supports smartphone connectivity through Honda’s RoadSync system. With it, riders can access calls, messages and navigation using a newly designed, backlit four-way toggle switch on the left handlebar.

Three colours are available: Earth Khaki, Mat Pearl Glare White and Fighting Red.
Three colours are available: Earth Khaki, Mat Pearl Glare White and Fighting Red.
Image: Supplied

Braking hardware sees a shift to dual 296mm discs up front, matched with two-piston calipers — a tweak Honda says improves the bike’s overall stopping performance. The 17" “3by3" spoke cast aluminium wheels are also new, with a lighter design intended to reduce unsprung weight by 1.8kg. 

The motorcycle’s suspension carries over with Showa 41mm telescopic forks at the front and a Pro-Link rear set-up. Power still comes from the 43kW/69Nm 745cc parallel-twin engine, which is managed via “Throttle By Wire” and includes three preset riding modes: Sport, Rain and Standard. There’s also a fully customisable User mode.

Complementing this is Honda Selectable Torque Control offering three levels of traction management.

Updated LED headlamp offers ample lighting.
Updated LED headlamp offers ample lighting.
Image: Supplied

The Dual Clutch Transmission version gets updated programming, which Honda claims improves responsiveness at low speeds — likely to benefit stop-start urban riding.

In styling, there are subtle changes including a revised LED headlamp with a unique light signature and the choice of three fresh paint options — Earth Khaki, Mat Pearl Glare White and Fighting Red. All are contrasted by Graphite Black trim.

This generation of NC750X makes increased use of the sustainable material Durabio (a bio-based polycarbonate resin) which has been applied in the manufacture for some fairing parts, windscreen and other components. Customers can also fit an optional USB port in the 23l storage area in the space where the fuel tank traditionally sits.

Now available to order, the new 2025 Honda NC750X retails for R150,749.

READ MORE:

Harley-Davidson to launch racing series with MotoGP in 2026

Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and MotoGP announced a new global racing series on Saturday which will launch in 2026, with teams riding bagger ...
Motoring
3 days ago

New BMW R 12 G/S debuts as a retro adventure bike

BMW Motorrad has launched the R 12 G/S as a retro styled adventure bike with off-road capability.
Motoring
1 month ago

Ten new BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 models are coming to SA

Nine-time motorcycle world champion and current BMW M works driver Valentino Rossi turned 46 on February 16.
Motoring
2 months ago

Langen Lightspeed Turbo aims to be the world’s fastest motorbike

Boutique motorcycle brand Langen is on a mission to produce what it hopes will be the world's fastest production motorcycle.
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New BMW 1 Series goes on sale in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  2. GM and LG to pioneer new, lower-cost battery cells for future EVs news
  3. Updated Honda NC750X rolls into town with new tech and braking package New Models
  4. Tata to reassess Jaguar-Land Rover forecast as US tariffs fan uncertainty news
  5. Toyota teases what could be new sixth-generation RAV4 New Models

Latest Videos

LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS
After space race, China wants to win in humanoid robots | REUTERS