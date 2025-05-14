As before, all Pajero Sport models are powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 133kW and 430Nm of torque. It's meshed to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that distributes power to the rear axle on the 4x2 derivative and all four wheels on the 4x4.
Updated Mitsubishi Pajero Sport offers new look, extra features
Image: Supplied
Mitsubishi South Africa on Wednesday unveiled its refreshed Pajero Sport SUV offering enhanced exterior design, updated technology and a raft of additional safety features.
Standout improvements include a new “dynamic shield” front grille, redesigned front and rear under garnishes and a fresh set of 18" alloy wheels.
Cabin improvements come in the shape of an 8" digital instrument cluster, redesigned multifunction steering wheel and a new all-black ceiling headliner for an overall “more premium cabin aesthetic”.
Image: Supplied
As per the outgoing model, specification levels remain generous on the facelifted Pajero with black leather seats, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, sunroof, electronic tailgate, keyless entry and cruise control all fitted as standard. There's also an 8" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Safety has been beefed-up with the addition of Mitsubishi's ultrasonic mis-acceleration mitigation system that ensures added safety in tight spaces by preventing accidental acceleration at low speeds. A handy 360º parking camera also forms part of the package.
Image: Supplied
As before, all Pajero Sport models are powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine making 133kW and 430Nm of torque. It's meshed to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that distributes power to the rear axle on the 4x2 derivative and all four wheels on the 4x4.
The latter incorporates Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system with four selectable off-road functions: 2H, 4H, 4HLc (4WD High range with centre diff locked) and 4LLc (4WD low range with centre differential locked).
For added capability, selectable Gravel, Mud/Snow, Sand or Rock modes tailor engine output, transmission settings and braking according to the conditions underfoot, reinforcing the model’s strong off-road pedigree.
Image: Supplied
Now available at Mitsubishi dealers, pricing for the new Pajero Sport line-up is:
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
