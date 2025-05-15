Adding contrast is a Petra Copper Gloss roof finish, though customers can opt for a Narvik Gloss Black roof instead. Petra Copper Gloss is also used to accent various exterior elements, including the wing vent, Discovery script and lower bumper inserts.
The Tempest rides on 22" Diamond Turned Style 5124 alloy wheels, featuring a Petra Copper-tinted lacquer with Gloss Black detailing. Unique badging on the B-pillars, treadplates, puddle lamps and interior trim help set it apart. Inside, you'll find Shadow Aluminium detailing and premium Ebony Windsor leather upholstery.
Billed as a “modern tribute to Discovery’s ingenious design and engineering”, the Gemini edition references the code name for the Tdi diesel engine that powered the original Discovery in 1989.
Land Rover unveils new Discovery Tempest and Gemini editions
Image: Supplied
Land Rover has unveiled its new Discovery Tempest and Gemini editions, created to honour the popular SUV's 35-year legacy.
Described by the brand as the “most luxurious, comfortable and highly specified Discovery produced”, the Tempest takes its name from the secret development programme for the second-generation Discovery launched in 1998.
It’s offered in three body colours — Charente Grey, Varesine Blue or Carpathian Grey — and comes standard with a matte protective film to help reduce bush-rash when exploring off-road trails.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It’s available in six colours, including Sedona Red, and features a Narvik Gloss Black contrast roof which also extends to the lower body cladding and front wing vents. The front grille surround and Discovery script are finished in Atlas Gloss for added distinction.
Further visual cues include Gemini-specific graphics on the B-pillar badges, treadplates and interior finishers.
Standard wheels are 21" split-seven-spoke Style 7001 alloys in Diamond Turned Silver.
Designed with family adventures in mind, the Gemini’s cabin comes equipped with a range of practical features: a cooler compartment between the front seats, Click & Go media holders for rear passengers and three-zone climate control.
Image: Supplied
Both editions are powered by Land Rover's 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium D350 turbodiesel engine, paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. Meshed to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a sophisticated all-wheel drive system, the powertrain delivers 257kW and 700Nm of torque.
With a towing capacity of 3,500kg the Discovery is also equipped with All Terrain Progress Control, Terrain Response 2 and can wade through water up to 900mm deep.
The Discovery Tempest is priced from R2,326,200, while the Gemini starts at R2,038,800.
