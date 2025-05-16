New Models

Rugged

Renault 4 Savane is a new electric mud-plugging concept

It's based on the new retro-inspired Renault 4 that went on sale recently, inspired by a model from the 1960s

16 May 2025 - 10:48 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept is a rugged version of the retro-inspired crossover model.
The new Renault 4 Savane 4x4 concept is a rugged version of the retro-inspired crossover model.
Image: SUPPLIED

Renault has a new 4x4 concept based on the Renault 4: the new electric family crossover SUV and retro hark back to the 1961 model which went on to sell 8,135,424 units in more than 100 countries over 30 years, including a more laid-back Savane model. 

The company describes the new Savane 4x4 as a car for “gentlemen explorers” and premiered from May 19 on the Renault stand at the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament. It has ground clearance that's 15mm higher than on the normal Renault 4 E-Tech electric, wears special Goodyear UltraGrip 18" tyres with specific “Savane” wheels, while the front and rear tracks are 10mm wider on either side.

The concept also features a second electric motor on the rear axle for permanently available all-wheel drive for agile progress on muddy, snow-covered and unsurfaced routes. 

An extra electric motor on the rear axles gives the concept permanent all-wheel drive.
An extra electric motor on the rear axles gives the concept permanent all-wheel drive.
Image: SUPPLIED

Renault 4 Savane features bodywork in a new Jade Green and underlined by gloss black bumpers and wheel arches. The roof features a printed fabric and a specific “4Savane” logo on the side of the vehicle.

The interior features seats in Deep brown refined fabric, a quilted pattern of number 4s in tonal hues on the backrests with a houndstooth pattern. The dashboard is also clad in Deep brown textile and a backlit 4Savane logo. 

“True to the spirit of exploration of the Renault 4 Savane from the 1960s, the Renault 4 Savane 4x4 Concept show car pushes the adventurous side of the Renault 4 E-Tech electric to the maximum,” said chief designer Sandeep Bhambra.

“It adds a chic spirit worthy of 'gentlemen explorers' eager for limitless journeys,”

MORE:

SVR unveils trailblazing new Kyalami home for Toyota Gazoo Racing SA

Construction of the 12,500m² facility began in October 2024, with the express goal of creating a world-class hub dedicated to high-performance ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Aston Martin is the first OEM to adopt new CarPlay Ultra

The new Apple system allows for additional functionality such as climate control and personalisation, and extends to the instrument cluster display
Motoring
12 hours ago

WATCH | Opel set to return GSE badge as sporty EVs with own logo

Back to the future: what was once a symbol of mid-tier models will become an electric car line-up for Opel enthusiasts
Motoring
11 hours ago

F1 rookies defend dropped Doohan after 'unfair' treatment

Oliver Bearman and Isack Hadjar defended their fellow Formula One rookie Jack Doohan on Thursday after Alpine's decision to drop the Australian after ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McLaren dominate second Emilia-Romagna GP practice Motorsport
  2. BYD to expand Hungarian operations with new Budapest HQ news
  3. Piastri fastest, Norris second in first Emilia-Romagna GP practice Motorsport
  4. Renault 4 Savane is a new electric mud-plugging concept New Models
  5. Sara Price announced as third 2026 Dakar Defender works driver Motorsport

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS