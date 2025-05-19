New Models

Toyota confirms new RAV4 before Wednesday reveal

19 May 2025 - 12:05 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new RAV4 sports C-shaped ‘hammerhead’ headlights similar to those used on the latest fifth-generation Prius.
The new RAV4 sports C-shaped ‘hammerhead’ headlights similar to those used on the latest fifth-generation Prius.
Image: Supplied

Toyota has confirmed the upcoming mid-size SUV teased last week is the new sixth-generation RAV4.

With the announcement, the Japanese carmaker released additional images revealing more of the SUV’s exterior design.

As previously speculated, the new RAV4 sports C-shaped “hammerhead” headlights similar to those used on the latest fifth-generation Prius.

Other visible elements include a gloss-black honeycomb grille, segmented LED taillights and a roof spoiler.

More images may be released before the unveiling on Wednesday — watch this space.

READ MORE:

Toyota teases what could be new sixth-generation RAV4

Toyota Europe has shared teaser images of what is likely to be the new sixth-generation RAV4 before its official reveal on May 21.
Motoring
6 days ago

Updated Mitsubishi Pajero Sport offers new look, extra features

Mitsubishi South Africa on Wednesday unveiled its refreshed Pajero Sport SUV offering enhanced exterior design, updated technology and a raft of ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Land Rover unveils new Discovery Tempest and Gemini editions

Land Rover has unveiled its new Discovery Tempest and Gemini editions, created to honour the popular SUV's 35-year legacy.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mitsubishi decides not to pursue investment in Renault's Ampere news
  2. Imola faces the chop and Verstappen says he will feel the loss Motorsport
  3. WeBuyCars' core headline earnings up by 26%, half-year results show Business
  4. Nissan considering plant closures in SA, Japan: sources news
  5. Toyota confirms new RAV4 before Wednesday reveal New Models

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Diepkloof protest chaos claims two lives, trucks looted