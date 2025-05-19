Toyota confirms new RAV4 before Wednesday reveal

Toyota has confirmed the upcoming mid-size SUV teased last week is the new sixth-generation RAV4.
With the announcement, the Japanese carmaker released additional images revealing more of the SUV’s exterior design.
As previously speculated, the new RAV4 sports C-shaped “hammerhead” headlights similar to those used on the latest fifth-generation Prius.
Other visible elements include a gloss-black honeycomb grille, segmented LED taillights and a roof spoiler.
More images may be released before the unveiling on Wednesday — watch this space.
