Power comes from a modified original air-cooled engine tuned to produce about 60kW. That may not sound like much, but it's more than enough for some proper old-school fun.
“It’s about the connection between driver, machine and terrain,” says Twisted founder Charles Fawcett.
“That sensation of working with the vehicle rather than merely sitting in it. Modern cars have isolated us from the driving experience — the TBug brings it back in its purest form.”
Additional upgrades include modern LED lighting for night runs, a beefier braking system for improved stopping power and updated electronics for greater reliability.
The Twisted TBug is a classic Baja racer reborn
Image: Supplied
UK-based tuning specialist Twisted has built its reputation on custom Land Rover Defenders and Suzuki Jimnys, but now it’s taking a bold detour with the launch of its latest project: the TBug — a reimagining of the iconic SoCal Baja Bug for the modern era.
Each TBug starts life as a carefully chosen air-cooled VW Beetle from the 1960s to 1980s. The chassis is stripped back to bare metal before being restored, rebuilt and strengthened for added rigidity.
From there, it's fitted with classic Baja-style bodywork, long-travel suspension and chunky BFGoodrich tyres for enhanced off-road grip.
Power comes from a modified original air-cooled engine tuned to produce about 60kW. That may not sound like much, but it's more than enough for some proper old-school fun.
“It’s about the connection between driver, machine and terrain,” says Twisted founder Charles Fawcett.
“That sensation of working with the vehicle rather than merely sitting in it. Modern cars have isolated us from the driving experience — the TBug brings it back in its purest form.”
Additional upgrades include modern LED lighting for night runs, a beefier braking system for improved stopping power and updated electronics for greater reliability.
Image: Supplied
Inside you’ll find a hand-finished cabin designed to blend heritage charm with everyday comfort.
As with all Twisted builds, personalisation is central — each TBug is built to individual spec, ensuring no two are exactly alike.
The TBug will make its public debut at Twisted’s Kensington Mews showroom in London on May 29, during an exclusive preview event.
MORE:
WATCH | Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT sets SUV lap record at Yas Marina
Alpine to celebrate 70 years at Grand Rassemblement in Dieppe
Honda to scale back spending on EVs, software and concentrate on hybrids
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos