Depending on the model variant, this feature is partnered with a 10.5” or 12.9” touchscreen infotainment system running the Japanese carmaker’s latest Arene-powered software ecosystem. Compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota says it sports a more user-friendly design with customisable shortcuts, a quick settings menu and data privacy features. You can also look forward to an improved voice assistant that can handle key tasks such as navigation, media, climate control and vehicle settings.
On the safety front, the new RAV4 offers a new generation of Toyota Safety Sense equipped with advanced active safety features such as front cross traffic alert, improved blind spot monitoring, a new rear vehicle approach indicator, a more advanced version of lane change assist and a pre-collision system upgraded to better recognise obstacles such as bicycles and motorbikes. Wrapping things up is a new secondary collision brake system and advanced park functionality that allows drivers to remote-park their RAV4 via their smartphone. Over-the-air software updates enable Toyota Safety Sense to remain up to date with latest functionalities and improvements throughout the vehicle’s service life.
New Toyota RAV4 unveiled and heading to SA in 2026
Image: Supplied
Toyota has unveiled the next-generation RAV4. The sixth iteration of one of the world’s most successful mid-sized SUVs, this new model features revised exterior styling home to a squared-off front end incorporating C-shaped “hammerhead” headlamps as seen on the Prius and CH-R. This is complemented by an integrated bumper and grille, muscular trapezoidal wheel arches and a boxy rear end fitted with slim LED tail light clusters.
Those seeking more visual drama than what the standard RAV4 Core model offers can opt for the Adventure specification with its overlanding-inspired design chops. This bolts on a pair of functional roof racks, grippy all-terrain tyres, model-specific wheel arch mouldings, Rigid Industries LED fog lights and a unique front bumper with a raised hammerhead nose peak. The latter gives it a look reminiscent of the Land Cruiser Prado.
Image: Supplied
There’s also a racy RAV4 GR Sport fitted with a motorsport-inspired front bumper beset with a gloss-black radiator grille with a distinctive hexagonal mesh pattern design. Other track-bred design tweaks include functional active cooling ducts, exaggerated front/rear spoilers, red GR branded brake calipers and 20” aerodynamic alloy wheels shod with performance rubber. The GR Sport further benefits from a 20mm wider track, a more rigid body and exclusively tuned suspension (read stiffer) and electric power steering.
On the inside, all three RAV4 derivatives share a revised cabin with a new wraparound dashboard 40mm lower than the one in the outgoing model in an effort to improve visibility. Hewn out of higher quality and more tactile materials, it incorporates a new 12.3” digital instrument cluster that can not only be customised to suit driver preferences but also display the vehicle’s navigation map to help limit potential distractions.
Image: Supplied
Elsewhere, notable interior revisions take the shape of a redesigned centre console equipped with fast-charging pads and USB ports. It also comes with a reversible console box that can normally be used as an armrest but can serve as a tray when flipped over. There’s also a new compact gear shifter and a larger boot — 749l up from 733l.
Under the bonnet the new sixth-generation RAV4 is driven exclusively by hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Toyota is particularly proud of the latter, which is now available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations and features a high-capacity 22.7kWh lithium-ion battery pack offering an extended all-electric range of up to 100km (WLTP). It’s also quicker to charge, a DC 50kW on-board charger allowing it to go from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes depending on conditions. Charging at home or with standard public chargers is also snappier than before thanks to the fitment of a new 11kW AC charger which will see the battery fully replenished in three hours.
Image: Supplied
A more potent electric front motor (150kW up from 134kW) on the all-wheel drive model avails a total system output of 223kW — enough for 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.8 seconds. The front-wheel drive version makes do with 197kW. Though Toyota doesn’t quote any performance figures for this model, it can’t be too far off the pace of its all-paw sibling.
The non-plug-in, full hybrid models similarly benefit from Toyota’s latest powertrain technology with an improved transaxle, power control unit and battery pack. The all-wheel drive version develops 141kW and the front-wheel drive derivative 135kW.
Toyota said it will roll out the new RAV4 in more than 180 countries — including South Africa. Local specification and pricing will be communicated closer to the model's launch, which is scheduled to commence in the first half of 2026.
