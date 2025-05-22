New Models

Jaecoo J7 SHS plug-in hybrid confirmed for South Africa

22 May 2025 - 12:08 By Motoring Staff
An 18.3kWh battery enables up to 90km of electric-only range.
Image: Supplied

Jaecoo has confirmed its J7 SHS plug-in hybrid will go on sale in South Africa in June.

The J7 SHS is powered by a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission. According to the Chinese manufacturer, the system — dubbed “Super Hybrid System” — delivers fuel consumption of under 5l/100km, placing it among the more efficient vehicles in its segment.

An 18.3kWh battery enables up to 90km of electric-only range and when connected to a 40kW DC charger the battery can be charged from 30% to 80% in about 20 minutes.

Standard equipment includes leather upholstery, ambient interior lighting, 19" alloy wheels, wireless charging, a 10.25" digital instrument cluster, 360º camera system, an electric tailgate, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A comprehensive suite of driver assistance features is also included, such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic assist with automatic braking.

Local pricing and detailed specifications will be confirmed closer to the launch date.

