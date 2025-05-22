From launch, Nissan is offering the Micra with a choice of two powertrains, both of which use front-mounted synchronous electric motors of varying output. Tipping the scales at 1,400kg and juiced by a 40kWh battery pack, the entry-level model makes 90kW and 225Nm of torque and offers a maximum driving range of up to 308km. The 1,524kg flagship gets a larger 52kWh battery and puts out a more substantial 110kW/245Nm while range increases to 407km. DC rapid charging up to 100kW is supported (15% to 80% charge in 30 minutes) as is bidirectional AC charging, which effectively turns the Micra into a four-wheeled power bank — something that would make it most useful during load-shedding.
Unfortunately, as is the case with the Renault 5, it’s not going to be making its way to South Africa any time soon. European deliveries, however, will commence later this year.
The Nissan Micra has been reborn as an all-electric hatchback
Image: Supplied
After a brief hiatus the Nissan Micra has returned as a suave-looking electric B-segment hatchback. If it seems like you’ve seen it before, that’s because you have — this sixth-generation model is a reclothed version of the new Renault 5.
While the two cars bear a striking resemblance, the Micra sports a more rounded front end with a longer, taller bonnet and a pair of oval LED daytime running lights that pay homage to headlamp design of its third-generation predecessor.
Image: Supplied
It also gets a noticeably more pronounced front spoiler, chunkier wheel arches lipped with protective black cladding and something Nissan calls an ice cream scoop: a 1cm wide indent that runs from the front to the rear of the back passenger door. It's apparently reminiscent of the shape a scoop would make if dragged across the surface of untouched ice cream. 18" alloy wheels are standard and customers can choose between three model grades (Active, Iconic or Sport) and a total of 14 contemporary exterior colours.
The cabin is a dead ringer for the one doing duty inside its Renault 5 sibling and shares the same basic layout and digital accoutrement, with two large 10.1" screens fitted to the dashboard. The one in front of the driver acts as an instrument cluster while the other is a dedicated multimedia touchscreen with a bright, flowing interface supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Running the latest iteration of NissanConnect, it further offers Google built-in services giving owners access to a plethora of downloadable apps, various media streaming services and voice control functionality (Google Assistant).
Image: Supplied
Subtle differentiation is provided by a moulded outline of Japan’s most famous landmark, Mount Fuji, incorporated into the storage space between the front seats; three options of upholstery trim (Modern, Audacious or Chill) and customisable ambient lighting with 48 hues. While the front cabin is fitted with ample storage bins for oddments, the boot offers 326l of luggage space. Added practicality is offered by the 60:40 split folding rear seats.
