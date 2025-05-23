UK-based engineering company RML Group wowed spectators at Supercar Fest The Runway 2025 with the first public appearance of its limited-run P39 40th Special Edition (40SE) prototype.
The event, based around top speed and repeated full-throttle acceleration runs, is staged annually at Sywell aerodrome, near Northampton, UK. It provided the perfect opportunity for RML to flex the vehicle's muscles.
Designed around the Porsche 992.1 Turbo S, the P39 40SE combines elements of Le Mans Hypercar technology with practical road capabilities. Key modifications include an increased track width at the front and rear, along with an extended wheelbase.
The standard body has been replaced with a carbon fibre shell, featuring active aerodynamics such as a driver-controlled drag reduction system and a remotely adjustable chassis to boost downforce. With this set-up, the car generates 662kg of downforce at 240km/h.
Under the engine lid, the twin-turbocharged six-cylinder motor has been tuned to produce 671kW and 1,000Nm of torque. RML achieved the increase in power by fitting a new ECU, upgraded turbos and intercoolers, new manifolds and catalytic converters, plus an Inconel sports exhaust. Four drive modes are offered: Normal, Sport, Sport+ and Wet.
According to the company’s simulations, the P39 40SE is capable of lapping the gnarly Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:45, quicker than a base 992.1 Turbo S by 32 seconds.
RML P39 hypercar prototype makes public debut
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Fitted with bespoke R53‑supplied dampers, the P39 40SE offers three user-selectable chassis modes including Track Mode, optimised for high-performance driving, and Tour Mode, which raises the car's ride height and softens the suspension for a more comfortable experience on regular roads.
The anti‑roll hydraulics and rear‑wheel‑steer system have been recalibrated for the P39’s lower stance, wider track and longer wheelbase. Custom alloy wheels — 20” front, 21” rear — wear customer-specified tyres.
Inside, the vehicle features new sports seats and four-point harnesses, with the rear seat replaced by a specially engineered half roll cage.
Only 39 units of the P39 40SE will be produced at RML’s facility in Wellingborough. Pricing starts at £495,000 (R11.95m), excluding taxes and the cost of the donor Porsche.
