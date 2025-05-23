New Models

Xiaomi launches new YU7 SUV to battle Tesla Model Y

23 May 2025 - 08:31 By Reuters
The YU7 has a driving range of up to up to 835km.
Image: Supplied

Xiaomi will start selling its YU7 electric vehicle in July, founder and CEO Lei Jun said on Thursday, disclosing the launch date of an SUV analysts say will be the strongest rival in China to Tesla's best-selling Model Y.

The world's third-largest smartphone maker, which also makes cars, announced specifications for its second EV model alongside launches of smartphones and tablets that use its self-developed chips.

Xiaomi did not disclose prices or start taking pre-orders for the YU7.

Cabin boasts a massive 16.1-inch central touchscreen.
Image: Supplied

In his presentation of the YU7, Lei made comparisons to Tesla's Model Y. The YU7, for example, has a driving range of up to up to 835km per charge, versus the redesigned Model Y launched in January with a range of up to 719km.

"The Model Y is priced from 263,500 yuan (R655,486) and the (YU7) configurations should make the car 60,000 yuan to 70,000 yuan (R1,075,332-R1,254,560) more expensive," Lei said.

"But we'll talk about the price in July."

Xiaomi entered the car sector last year with its sporty EV SU7, which drew styling cues from Porsche and was priced below Tesla's Model 3. Since December, the SU7 has outsold Tesla's Model 3 in China on a monthly basis.

Image: Supplied

Xiaomi's SU7 deliveries have exceeded 258,000 units since its launch, Lei said on Thursday.

However, the company's new EV orders have fallen after a fatal highway crash at the end of March involving an SU7 in driving-assistance mode. Its problems have been compounded by customer complaints about false advertising. Xiaomi apologised for "not clear enough" marketing.

Besides the YU7, Lei also announced a second new self-developed chip called Xring T1. The Xring O1 mobile chip, which the company announced earlier this month, matches Apple's best processor A18 on performance, he said.

