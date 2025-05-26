Inside, the cabin is rich in unique design details, including brogue-style accents on leather-trimmed surfaces. A two-tone colour scheme links exterior and interior themes, pairing Sundown Maroon with light Moonstone White upholstery. The contrast also helps to differentiate functional components from aesthetic ones.
BMW Concept Speedtop debuts at Villa d’Este concours
Image: Supplied
While the new M2 CS made headlines at the 2025 Villa d’Este concours, it was the Concept Speedtop that arguably stole the BMW spotlight.
Elevating the Touring (station wagon) format to new heights, the sleek two-door shooting brake, like last year's Concept Skytop, is underpinned by M8 Competition architecture and powered by BMW’s formidable 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Image: Supplied
A V-shaped front end, featuring slim headlamps and an illuminated kidney grille, leads into an elongated bonnet marked by a tapering central spine. The design element flows over the roof and ends at a spoiler perched above a sharply raked rear windscreen.
With sculpted shoulders, wide rear haunches, bespoke 14-spoke alloy wheels and a roof painted in a shifting gradient from Floating Sunstone Maroon to Floating Sundown Silver, the two-seater Concept Speedtop is visually striking and undeniably distinctive.
Image: Supplied
Inside, the cabin is rich in unique design details, including brogue-style accents on leather-trimmed surfaces. A two-tone colour scheme links exterior and interior themes, pairing Sundown Maroon with light Moonstone White upholstery. The contrast also helps to differentiate functional components from aesthetic ones.
The roof spine motif continues inside as a light strip embedded in the leather headliner, offering subtle ambient lighting. The leather-lined trunk features brogue-style perforations and a built-in light beam to emphasise its two-part layout, allowing for the storage of bulkier items.
Image: Supplied
The Concept Speedtop’s interior and exterior were crafted with assistance from the BMW Group’s Manufactory workshop in Dingolfing, while Italian leather specialist Schedoni supplied custom luggage tailored to match the car’s materials and colours. Two dedicated compartments behind the seats house fitted Schedoni bags, with a matching weekend bag stowed in the trunk.
BMW has confirmed a limited production run of only 70 units, with pricing expected to start at about R10.4m.
