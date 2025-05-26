New Models

BMW gives us a gander at its racy new M2 CS

26 May 2025 - 10:06 By Motoring Staff
The aggressive new BMW M2 CS rolls on gold 19" alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

BMW has given us a sneak peek at its new M2 CS at this weekend's 2025 Villa d'Este concours. 

Sitting on a substantial set of gold 19" alloy wheels shod with low-profile performance tyres, this ultra-macho sports coupé gains extra aggressive styling and a new boot lid incorporating a stubby ducktail spoiler for improved aerodynamic downforce and high-speed stability.

The images also reveal what looks to be a redesigned rear air-diffuser. Zoom in on the brake discs and you'll notice a subtle “crackling” finish suggesting BMW has fitted the M2 CS with a set of carbon ceramic anchors for maximum stopping power. 

Though no technical details were given at the Villa d'Este, it's safe to assume this flagship variant will be a smidgen lighter than the regular M2 Competition (probably through the fitment of a feathery titanium sports exhaust system) and pack a bit more muscle thanks to a subtly reworked version of the 3.0l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine. 

Interior images show the M2 CS fitted with an automatic transmission but we're hoping a six-speed manual gearbox may still be offered as an option.

Speculation aside, all will be revealed when BMW unveils its fiery new addition on Tuesday night. 

