Though no technical details were given at the Villa d'Este, it's safe to assume this flagship variant will be a smidgen lighter than the regular M2 Competition (probably through the fitment of a feathery titanium sports exhaust system) and pack a bit more muscle thanks to a subtly reworked version of the 3.0l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine.
Interior images show the M2 CS fitted with an automatic transmission but we're hoping a six-speed manual gearbox may still be offered as an option.
Speculation aside, all will be revealed when BMW unveils its fiery new addition on Tuesday night.
BMW gives us a gander at its racy new M2 CS
Image: Supplied
BMW has given us a sneak peek at its new M2 CS at this weekend's 2025 Villa d'Este concours.
Sitting on a substantial set of gold 19" alloy wheels shod with low-profile performance tyres, this ultra-macho sports coupé gains extra aggressive styling and a new boot lid incorporating a stubby ducktail spoiler for improved aerodynamic downforce and high-speed stability.
The images also reveal what looks to be a redesigned rear air-diffuser. Zoom in on the brake discs and you'll notice a subtle “crackling” finish suggesting BMW has fitted the M2 CS with a set of carbon ceramic anchors for maximum stopping power.
Though no technical details were given at the Villa d'Este, it's safe to assume this flagship variant will be a smidgen lighter than the regular M2 Competition (probably through the fitment of a feathery titanium sports exhaust system) and pack a bit more muscle thanks to a subtly reworked version of the 3.0l twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder engine.
Interior images show the M2 CS fitted with an automatic transmission but we're hoping a six-speed manual gearbox may still be offered as an option.
Speculation aside, all will be revealed when BMW unveils its fiery new addition on Tuesday night.
READ MORE:
RML P39 hypercar prototype makes public debut
Rolls-Royce Corniche and Silver Shadow get an electric reboot
New Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept is the Jimny alternative we've been waiting for
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos