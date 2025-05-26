New Models

BMW gives a glimpse of its next-generation superbike

27 May 2025 - 09:38
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
Using hi-tech materials such as carbon and aluminium, the Motorrad Concept RR sets new benchmarks in lightweight construction.
Image: Supplied

As part of its display at the weekend’s Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d’Este at Lake Como in Italy, BMW unveiled a prototype of its next-generation superbike.

The German company’s Motorrad motorcycle division describes the BMW Motorrad Concept RR as the ultimate performance statement in technology and design for the future generation of BMW RR models.

The Concept RR is inspired by the M 1000 RR machine with which Toprak Razgatlioğlu won the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship.

“The BMW Motorrad Concept RR is a true masterpiece of our development team, technically and in design language,” said Markus Flasch, head of BMW Motorrad.

The Concept RR is powered by the in-line four-cylinder engine of the world champion machine, which delivers more than 169kW. 

BMW placed special emphasis on the aerodynamics of its future model.
Image: Supplied

The power is harnessed by electronic control systems that come directly from the BMW M 1000 RR, including the engine management, traction control and engine brake.

Using hi-tech materials such as carbon and aluminium, the Motorrad Concept RR sets new benchmarks in lightweight construction. From the frame to the smallest component, every detail is consistently optimised for lightweight construction and performance, said BMW.

It described the bike’s design as “sharp, purposeful and expressive” with an embossed RR logo on the tail and an illuminated RR symbol on the downside of the aluminium tail.

Special emphasis was placed on aerodynamics, particularly on the challenging objectives of riding stability at high speeds, maximum cornering speeds and minimal air resistance for optimal top speed.

The Concept RR is powered by the in-line four-cylinder engine of the world champion machine, which delivers more than 169kW.
Image: Supplied

These competing goals are realised by the Concept RR through an unprecedented compact package, reduced external attachments and enhanced precision of airflow. The concept bike is also equipped with an aerodynamically optimised fairing with integrated winglets and high-performance brakes.

BMW didn’t reveal a launch date for its next-generation superbike but it’s unlikely to be before 2027 as the  S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR were updated this year.

The BMW S 1000 RR was launched in 2009 as a race-orientated sport bike. BMW initially built a limited number of units to satisfy World Superbike homologation requirements but later expanded production for commercial sale of the bike.

The higher-spec M 1000 RR — the first BMW motorcycle to carry the “M” prefix normally reserved for the brand’s high-performance cars — was launched in 2020 with extensive engine, aero and chassis upgrades.

