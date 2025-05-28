New Models

Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June

28 May 2025 - 11:43 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.
The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.
Image: Supplied

Omoda has confirmed its new C9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will launch in South Africa next month.

The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.

According to Omoda, this set-up delivers a combined output of 440kW and 915Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 1.4l/100km on the combined cycle, with a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 150km. The battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger.

While final specifications for the local market are yet to be confirmed, the C9 PHEV will be offered exclusively in the high-spec Explore trim. Standard equipment is expected to include 20" alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and heated seats for front and rear passengers.

Further details will be announced closer to launch.

READ MORE:

New BMW M2 CS breaks cover with 390kW

Racy flagship model is 30kg lighter than your regular M2, thanks to the liberal use of gravity-cheating materials.
Motoring
7 hours ago

China car market price war stokes fears of industry shake-out

An intensifying auto industry price war in China has stoked fears of a long-anticipated shake-out in the world’s largest car market.
Motoring
9 hours ago

New Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept is the Jimny alternative we've been waiting for

Fiat has pulled the covers from its new Grande Panda 4x4 concept.
Motoring
6 days ago

The Nissan Micra has been reborn as an all-electric hatchback

After a brief hiatus the Nissan Micra has returned as a suave-looking all-electric B-segment hatchback.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue news
  2. Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June New Models
  3. Amazon's in-car software deal with Stellantis fails to boot news
  4. RAF boss Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave amid SIU probe South Africa
  5. New BMW M2 CS breaks cover with 390kW New Models

Latest Videos

Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House