Omoda has confirmed its new C9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) will launch in South Africa next month.
The mid-size crossover SUV features a 1.5l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 34kWh battery pack and four electric motors.
According to Omoda, this set-up delivers a combined output of 440kW and 915Nm. Fuel consumption is rated at 1.4l/100km on the combined cycle, with a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 150km. The battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 25 minutes when connected to a DC fast charger.
While final specifications for the local market are yet to be confirmed, the C9 PHEV will be offered exclusively in the high-spec Explore trim. Standard equipment is expected to include 20" alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and heated seats for front and rear passengers.
Further details will be announced closer to launch.
Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June
Image: Supplied
