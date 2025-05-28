New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the VW Golf 1.4 TSI

28 May 2025 - 13:03 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV as they go behind the scenes at the recent Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI launch.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the 2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Which is the best car for a forex trader?

Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they go in search of a sporty vehicle befitting of an image-conscious forex trader with a budget of ...
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | GWM at Auto Shanghai 2025

Ignition TV investigates the latest GWM models and innovations at Auto Shanghai 2025.
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue news
  2. Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June New Models
  3. Amazon's in-car software deal with Stellantis fails to boot news
  4. RAF boss Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave amid SIU probe South Africa
  5. New BMW M2 CS breaks cover with 390kW New Models

Latest Videos

Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House