Alfa Romeo could postpone launch of new Stelvio SUV: sources

Alfa Romeo is set to postpone the launch of the new version of its Stelvio large SUV as it reassesses its strategies amid tepid demand for electric vehicles (EVs), two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The new Stelvio, which is due to be produced in Cassino, central Italy, will not start deliveries before September or October next year, one of the sources said.
It was previously set to be unveiled later this year and sold in the first quarter of 2026.
Alfa Romeo — part of the Stellantis group which also owns Fiat, Jeep and Peugeot — is developing a hybrid version of the model, which was initially planned to be sold only in EV guise, a second source said.
The rescheduled launch could slow, at least in the short-term, a wider plan to revive production and jobs in Italy that Stellantis presented to the Italian government at the end of last year.
Stellantis on Wednesday appointed its North American chief Antonio Filosa as its new CEO.
Stellantis dealers pin US turnaround hopes on new CEO Filosa
Earlier this month, the head of the carmaker's European operations said the company was working on an update of the plan.
Though the new Stelvio is based on Stellantis' multi-powertrain “STLA large” platform, it will take some time for the group to also develop its hybrid version, the second source said.
Assessments of powertrain options are not affecting plans for the new version of Alfa Romeo's Giulia sport sedan, whose launch is foreseen for next year, the same source added.
A spokesperson for Stellantis said the revision of the group's plan for Italy “includes an expansion and reshaping of activities in the country in light of current market conditions, uncertainties surrounding EU regulations and the impact of tariffs”.
Demand for EVs is struggling to pick up in Europe and many expect the EU could slow the shift towards electrification in the industry.
In the US, which accounts for about 15% of Alfa Romeo's volumes, tariffs could affect sales of the brand's European-made cars.
Stellantis earlier this year hired consultant McKinsey to advise on the effects of US tariffs on Alfa Romeo and its Maserati luxury brand.
