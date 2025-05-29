Ashok Leyland is an Indian commercial vehicle maker which relaunched in SA in 2023 after last being sold here in the 1980s. One of India’s largest bus manufacturers, the company was founded in 1948 as Ashok Motors and became Ashok Leyland in 1955 after an alliance with British Leyland, which also had manufacturing facilities in SA.
The Dost single-cab loader and Partner medium truck have been on offer in SA since 2023. They are joined by the new, mid-tier Phoenix with similar budget-conscious, no-frills workhorses.
Phoenix
With a price of R269,900, the new Phoenix single cab bakkie is squarely aimed at alternatives, including the Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Pik Up single cabs.
It is 5,025mm long, 1,842mm wide and 2,061mm high, but load volumes are the most obvious battle points in this niche. On this front it fights with a 2,950mm long, 1,750mm wide and 415mm high cargo deck rated with loading a max 1,850kg and available with drop sides.
Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier arrives in Mzansi
India-built bakkie is about cost-effective lugging, though it lacks crucial safety equipment
It’s a three-seater cab with dash-mounted lever and controls, and power steering. It is powered by a 1.5I three-cylinder diesel engine that outputs 59kW at 3,300rpm and 190Nm between 1,600rpm to 2,400rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels.
Further mechanical wares include the front suspension with two-stage over-slung parabolic and double action shock absorbers in front and semi-elliptic items at the rear axles.
Stopping power is by non-ABS brakes and there are no airbags. Performance is limited to 100km/h.
The new Phoenix speaks to farmers and last mile delivery operations, and also to budget-conscious owner-driver enterprises such as township home removals, spaza shops and gardening services.
Ashok Leyland said it seeks to enter into agreements with dealer partners with plans to set up 15 micro dealers in or near townships. The aim is for convenient and economic access to its products and after sales services, while lease contracts instead of outright purchase of its vehicles are another innovative development.
Dost and Partner
The two cousins, the Ashok Leyland Dost and Partner, are varying propositions.
The Dost, priced at R169,900, is a smaller and narrower entry-level bakkie that competes directly with the Suzuki Super Carry and DFSK K01S single-cabs. It is powered by a 44kW and 158Nm three-cylinder diesel engine with a payload of 1,250kg.
The Partner is a six-tyre, four-tonner powered by a 3.0l intercooled turbodiesel with 103kW at 2,750rpm and 360Nm at 1,350rpm to 2,600rpm. The medium-size truck with a five-speed manual transmission is fit for intracity goods transportation or flat-bed tow truck operations. All models are sold with a five year/150,000km warranty extendable to 500,000km.
Pricing
