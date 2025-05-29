New Models

Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier arrives in Mzansi

India-built bakkie is about cost-effective lugging, though it lacks crucial safety equipment

30 May 2025 - 09:45
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Ashok Leyland Phoenix has arrived in SA to add to the range offerings of the Indian commercial brand.
The new Ashok Leyland Phoenix has arrived in SA to add to the range offerings of the Indian commercial brand.
Image: SUPPLIED

Ashok Leyland is an Indian commercial vehicle maker which relaunched in SA in 2023 after last being sold here in the 1980s. One of India’s largest bus manufacturers, the company was founded in 1948 as Ashok Motors and became Ashok Leyland in 1955 after an alliance with British Leyland, which also had manufacturing facilities in SA.

The Dost single-cab loader and Partner medium truck have been on offer in SA since 2023. They are joined by the new, mid-tier Phoenix with similar budget-conscious, no-frills workhorses.

Phoenix

With a price of R269,900, the new Phoenix single cab bakkie is squarely aimed at alternatives, including the Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Pik Up single cabs.

It is 5,025mm long, 1,842mm wide and 2,061mm high, but load volumes are the most obvious battle points in this niche. On this front it fights with a 2,950mm long, 1,750mm wide and 415mm high cargo deck rated with loading a max 1,850kg and available with drop sides.

No frills, all work in the cut-priced commercial vehicle range. Picture: SUPPLIED
No frills, all work in the cut-priced commercial vehicle range. Picture: SUPPLIED

It’s a three-seater cab with dash-mounted lever and controls, and power steering. It is powered by a 1.5I three-cylinder diesel engine that outputs 59kW at 3,300rpm and 190Nm between 1,600rpm to 2,400rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels.

Further mechanical wares include the front suspension with two-stage over-slung parabolic and double action shock absorbers in front and semi-elliptic items at the rear axles.

Stopping power is by non-ABS brakes and there are no airbags. Performance is limited to 100km/h.

The new Phoenix speaks to farmers and last mile delivery operations, and also to budget-conscious owner-driver enterprises such as township home removals, spaza shops and gardening services. 

The super-duty Ashok Leyland Partner is a 4-ton last-mile delivery truck.
The super-duty Ashok Leyland Partner is a 4-ton last-mile delivery truck.
Image: SUPPLIED

Ashok Leyland said it seeks to enter into agreements with dealer partners with plans to set up 15 micro dealers in or near townships. The aim is for convenient and economic access to its products and after sales services, while lease contracts instead of outright purchase of its vehicles are another innovative development.

Dost and Partner

The two cousins, the Ashok Leyland Dost and Partner, are varying propositions.

The Dost, priced at R169,900, is a smaller and narrower entry-level bakkie that competes directly with the Suzuki Super Carry and DFSK K01S single-cabs. It is powered by a 44kW and 158Nm three-cylinder diesel engine with a payload of 1,250kg.

The Partner is a six-tyre, four-tonner powered by a 3.0l intercooled turbodiesel with 103kW at 2,750rpm and 360Nm at 1,350rpm to 2,600rpm. The medium-size truck with a five-speed manual transmission is fit for intracity goods transportation or flat-bed tow truck operations. All models are sold with a five year/150,000km warranty extendable to 500,000km.

Pricing

  • Ashok Leyland Dost — R169,900
  • Ashok Leyland Phoenix — R269,900
  • Ashok Leyland Partner — R369,000

 

MORE:

Land Rover updates its Defender range: here’s what’s new

Land Rover has treated its popular Defender range to a measured refresh.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the VW Golf 1.4 TSI

Join Ignition TV as they go behind the scenes at the recent Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI launch.
Motoring
1 day ago

Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June

Omoda has confirmed its new C9 plug-in hybrid will launch in South Africa next month.
Motoring
2 days ago

All the vehicles unveiled at Nampo Harvest Day

Ford launched a new conversion service and Maxus unveiled an electric bakkie, among other reveals
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Nissan’s struggles open door for Chinese carmakers in SA news
  2. Russell says Albon has more to pay after lobster dinner Motorsport
  3. REVIEW | The MINI Cooper S fights for its identity in a changing world Reviews
  4. Ashok Leyland Phoenix cargo carrier arrives in Mzansi New Models
  5. Nissan offers buyouts to US workers, halts global pay rises news

Latest Videos

Kenya’s Kakuma refugee businesses face decline amid donor funding cuts
Myanmar scam center escapees recall torture and coercion | REUTERS