Cherokee returns as Jeep relaunches iconic model

The model first appeared in 1974 as a variant of the Wagoneer and evolved from a full-size SUV to a compact SUV and finally to a crossover SUV

30 May 2025 - 13:40 By Motor News Reporter
The sixth-generation Cherokee will initially be introduced into the US market.
Image: Supplied

Jeep has confirmed the new sixth-generation Jeep Cherokee is set to be launched in the US later this year to slot between the Compass and Grand Cherokee. The midsized SUV makes a comeback after the fifth generation was discontinued in 2023.

Stellantis provided almost no technical information except to say it would feature hybrid power. The company released pictures showing the Cherokee has the brand’s latest design cues, as seen on the new Compass, launched earlier this month.

Though Jeep said the Cherokee has been reimagined from the ground up, the newcomer has the brand's customary seven-slot grille and rugged shape.

“The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before,” said Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf. 

The Cherokee first appeared in 1974 as a variant of the Wagoneer and evolved from a full-size SUV to a compact SUV and finally into a crossover SUV.

For the moment Cherokee is only destined for the North American market, and Stellantis told BusinessLIVE it cannot confirm whether the vehicle will come to SA.

In SA, sales of the last-generation Cherokee ended in 2021. Jeep’s local line-up comprises the Grand Cherokee large SUV, Wrangler 4x4 and Gladiator double-cab bakkie.

